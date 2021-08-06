Woman’s Stunning Portrait Art of Local Celebs Wows Mzansi: #BossBabes

A local woman has left social media users in awe after sharing a few snaps of her black & white artwork

The portrait artist, @lelo_artist enjoys drawing people in action and many of her sketches feature celebrities

Mzansi took to the comments section showing love to the talented young artist

A local artist has impressed Mzansi after heading online to put her incredible talent on display. The portrait artist has a real passion for working in black graphite chalks and enjoys featuring local celebs in her work.

Heading online @lelo_artist made it's clear that she's ready to get to work and have her portraits displayed all over the country.

"Hey guys can ya'll help share my work pretty please," she sweety captioned the catalogue of portraits.

Lelo's extensive portfolio features a sketch of Mam Winnie Mandela, Director & Producer Tyler Perry, and an adorable picture of actress Gabrielle Union with her husband and baby.

Local social media users could not believe the young talent at work. Many headed to the comments section to compliment the artist and share messages of encouragement.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@ross_rori said:

"You are gifted hey."

@FMokaba said:

"You are very talented I love your work."

@ANIFUNI said:

"This is beautiful."

@ObakengMArt said:

"Great work."

@OlifantCollin said:

"Mhle umsebenzi wakho too nice."

@Real_Kreed said:

"You even drew a Pampers?"

