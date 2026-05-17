Letoya Makhene is using the drama surrounding her personal life to her advantage, capitalising on the criticism of her relationships

Taking to her social media pages, the singer/ actress promoted her line of traditional herbs, a move that sparked an intense debate in the comment section

While many online users admired her business savvy, others wondered if her products indeed worked, considering how often her life dominates the headlines for all the wrong reasons

Letoya Makhene capitalises on her relationship drama to promote her business. Images: Letoya Makhene

Source: Facebook

Letoya Makhene is turning humiliation into a lucrative business opportunity, proving that she knows exactly how to flip the script on her critics.

Following the latest wave of criticism about her new relationships, the singer used the bad publicity to her advantage by promoting her business.

On 17 May 2026, a video of the former Generations actress mocking her viral personal drama surfaced, where she juxtaposed her successful acting career with the "dip" in her romantic relationships, riding the viral claim that she was "cursed.' Makhene emphasised that even though it often seems as though her world is tumbling down, she always manages to rise above it all with the help of her traditional herbs.

"In a world full of chaos and kids, I find that my zen time comes from my self-care routine, and that includes Rani's Herbalist care line. For me, my downtime has to include these before my world gets chaotic again."

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In the video, the Makhenes star went on to spotlight several of her products, which range from bath salts to Isiwasho seNhlanhla (cleansing mixture for good fortune).

Her range also featured a combo pack to boost favour in the workplace or in one's love life, emphasising that if clients are looking for an "obsessive love like hers," they should consider buying Isiwasho seBheka Mina (love and attraction spiritual mixture).

Letoya Makhene used the attention on her personal life to promote her line of traditional herbs. Image: Letoya Makhene

Source: Facebook

In traditional African medicine and spirituality, this specific isiwasho is used as a love potion or attraction remedy. It is meant to make the user irresistible, clear away negative energy that might be blocking romance, and ensure that a partner or potential suitors only have eyes for them.

Given Letoya's knack for making headlines over her relationship drama, marketing a "Bheka Mina" product is definitely a cheeky and strategic way to get people talking.

The star was married to businesswoman Lebo Keswa, who, after their divorce, accused Letoya of lying and manipulating the people around her, using social media and several podcasts to expose her and tell her side of the story. Keswa's viral rant about "Letoya's lies" was even featured on the promotional video.

Following their high-profile split, the actress was involved and had a child with Ifran John, who, like Keswa, had a viral meltdown on social media, accusing Letoya of refusing him access to see their child.

Ultimately, the star is proving that no publicity is bad publicity. By leaning straight into her messy divorces and baby daddy drama, she has cleverly turned personal humiliation into a brilliant marketing tool.

Watch Letoya Makhene's video below.

Social media weighs in on Letoya Makhene's video

Online users were floored and admired Letoya's boldness to use the criticism to boost her business.

Marcia______ reacted:

"Might as well capitalise!"

ThobeMkhabela said:

"You can't shame the shameless."

TheodoreKubayi cheered:

"Get your coins, Doll."

Social media questioned whether Letoya Makhene's herbs truly work. Image: Letoya Makhene

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, others questioned whether the singer/ actress' products actually worked, seeing that the drama in her life seems to be never-ending.

ummandiisa asked:

"Who will trust her products?"

Vee_Phelembe was not convinced:

"Nope, that bhekamina will attract problems."

Deee___ wrote:

"Clearly, those things don't work 'cause why are her relationships full of drama?"

Deee___ was curious:

"Lol, is she admitting to using bhekamina on them? That's why all her lovers are like that?"

Letoya Makhene’s new baby daddy wants to marry her

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Letoya Makhene's new partner expressing interest in marrying her.

Following the birth of their child, the man emphasised that he would like to do the right thing; however, this was met with mixed reactions online.

Source: Briefly News