On Friday, 24 April 2026, Lebo Keswa publicly commented on the growing controversy involving Letoya Makhene’s alleged baby daddy

Keswa was reacting to a clip of a man identified as Ifran John, alleging he is the father of Letoya Makhene’s child

Makhene's ex-wife offered to help her alleged baby daddy, while also taking a swipe at him

Lebo Keswa reacted to her ex-wife Letoya Makhene’s new baby daddy drama. Image: lebokeswa, letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Lebo Keswa has offered to assist his ex-wife Letoya Makhene’s alleged baby daddy to gain access to his child with the actress.

Letoya Makhene’s private life has been in the spotlight since the premiere of the reality TV series The Makhenes, which gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her family’s lives.

In a viral clip, a man who identified himself as Ifran John alleges that he is Letoya's baby daddy, and not a phara, a claim made by her ex-wife Lebo Keswa, said he is fighting to see their alleged child.

On Friday, 24 April 2026, Lebo Keswa entered the chat and reacted to the video of Letoya Makhene’s alleged baby daddy asking for access to his child.

Lebo Keswa enters Letoya Makhene’s baby daddy drama

Before making her official X (Twitter) account private, Keswa said she was willing to help Ifran John gain access to his child, whom Letoya allegedly took. Keswa took a swipe at the alleged baby daddy by referring to Letoya’s alleged baby daddy as a phara. The post was captioned:

“As a Proud and Patriotic South African, I stand with the Phara ☺️ Bad as it is… Better a Phara than a Nigerian at this point. At least we can still take them to Mr Moloto☝🏾☝🏾☝🏾 I am willing to assist him to have access to his child, clothes, muthi and cellphone🧐🧐🧐 ”

Another throwback video of Letoya Makhene with Ifran John did the rounds on social media. In the video, John looked smart. He was in Letoya’s company at some posh event. Reacting to the video, Lebo Keswa asked not to be tagged and mockingly showed support for Ifran John. The post was captioned:

“Yhoooo guys hleng STOP tagging me… Yazi mina I will answer 😭😭😭But I stand with the Brother in these difficult times☝🏾☝🏾☝🏾🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ ”

Lebo Keswa took a jab at Letoya Makhene’s baby daddy. Image: lebokeswa

Source: Instagram

Lebo Keswa triggered by Letoya Makhene's gym video

In other news, Lebo Keswa went on a rant on X after being triggered by a video of her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene, in the gym.

In several tweets, Keswa accused Letoya of lying and alleged that the video of her in the gym was old.

During the rant, Lebo Keswa made explosive allegations about Julius Malema and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) parliamentarian Sixolise Gcilishe, who has since initiated legal action.

Letoya Makhene reveals new baby daddy on TV

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that viewers caught a glimpse of Letoya Makhene's new baby daddy when her reality TV series The Makhenes aired on Mzansi Magic on Sunday, 11 April 2026.

Social media users reacted strongly, with some mocking his resemblance to a historical figure and others questioning Letoya’s sexuality.

Source: Briefly News