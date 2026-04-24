Lebo M appeared on Podcast and Chill as a celebrity guest during an episode that aired on YouTube on Thursday, 23 April 2026

The legendary composer revealed the origins of his long-running beef with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa

Social media users weighed in on Lebo M insulting Robert Marawa during the interview, using vulgar language

Lebo M insulted Robert Marawa during a 'Podcast and Chill' episode. Image: robert_marawa/Instagram, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney

Source: UGC

Renowned South African music composer Lebohang Morake has opened up about his beef with seasoned sportscaster Robert Marawa.

The Lion King composer, professionally known as Lebo M, previously stunned South Africans after he claimed that Marawa doesn't support his child.

The sports personality, who is reportedly dating Thando Thabethe, has a son with talented singer and actress Zoe Mthinyane. Mthiyane is famously known for her role on SABC1's popular soapie Generations: The Legacy.

Lebo M finally revealed why he accused Marawa of not supporting his son with Mthiyane.

Lebo M gets candid about Robert Marawa beef

The composer appeared as the celebrity guest on the Podcast and Chill episode that premiered on MacG’s YouTube channel on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

He revealed that the beef started after Marawa took a swipe at him in his memoir, titled Gqimm Shelele: The Robert Marawa Story.

“There's no way I would have said anything had Robert Marawa not said some bs about me in his biography. He opened a flood,” Lebo M alleged.

He claimed that in the memoir, Robert Marawa accused him and Zoe Mthiyane of trying to extort R30,000 from him.

“If I drop dead, and I don't address this, my daughter is going to be humiliated by your son, thinking that I Lebo M, tried to extort 30 grand. So, I have to address this thing,” he added.

Lebo M claimed that he provided for Marawa's son until Zoe Mthiyane sued him for maintenance. He said, despite his fame and money, Marawa was a deadbeat dad until Mthiyane took him to court.

An irate Lebo M insulted Robert Marawa and asked him to put some respect on his name. He looked straight at the camera and used vulgar language to insult the Marawa Sports Worldwide presenter.

“You will respect my child's future. You will respect your son's future. You will correct this nonsense, punk ahh,” Lebo M said.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

SA reacts to Lebo M's Podcast and Chill interview

After Podcast and Chill shared a teaser of the episode on X (Twitter), social media users weighed in with mixed reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@bigslowmouth said:

"If you check how our legends talk, man, just check John Kani, Lilian Dube, Connie Chiume, Rapulana Seiphemo. These guys are rich, rich with so much confidence."

@StHonorable remarked:

"He's too old to beef with anyone."

@ThabisoMat99590 asked:

"Didn't he stand with Minnie during those tough times?"

@TaMavivito questioned:

"Does he really speak like that?"

@ragaexchange laughed:

"Sol was cooked the whole show 🤣"

Mzansi reacted to Lebo M's ‘Podcast and Chill’ episode. Image: Gregg DeGuire/Penske Media via Getty Images, robert_marawa/Instagram

Source: UGC

Lebo M takes Zimbabwean comedian to court

During the Podcast and Chill episode, Lebo M also spoke about his $27 million lawsuit against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi, as previously reported by Briefly News.

The publication reported that after failing to resolve their dispute amicably and away from the courts, Lebo M decided to take the difficult route.

Source: Briefly News