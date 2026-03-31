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Lebo M Takes Zimbabwean Comedian Learnmore Jonasi to Court, Sues Him for $27M
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Lebo M Takes Zimbabwean Comedian Learnmore Jonasi to Court, Sues Him for $27M

by  Jessica Gcaba
3 min read
  • South African composer Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake has ramped up his legal fight with Zimbabwean Learnmore Jonasi
  • After failing to solve their dispute amicably and away from the courts, Lebo M has seemingly decided to take the difficult route
  • This all started when Learnmore Jonasi made a joke about the English translation of The Lion King soundtrack, Nants' Ingonyama

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Learnmore Jonasi is being sued by Lebo M.
Lebo M is allegedly taking Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi to court. Image: Learnmore_jonasi, Thereallebo_m
Source: Instagram

It seems as though South African composer Lebo M is not letting the famous The Lion King translator go that easily. In a bid to restore the dignity of Circle of Life/Nants' Ingonyama, he has ramped up his fight against Zimbabwean comedian, Learnmore Jonasi.

In a lenghty statement, Lebo M said the song is not merely a track, but a praise song which has a much deeper meaning than what Jonasi translated.

“Nants’ Ingonyama is not a viral catchphrase. It is not an internet remix. It is Praise Imbongi — royal praise poetry carried in metaphor, lineage and living memory,” he said in part.

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Lebo M heads to court

In a statement, Lebo M's spokesperson, Tshepo Mboni, confirmed that they do intend to fight this in court

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“Lebo M has consistently chosen dignity over noise. However, the continued refusal to engage in constructive discussions, coupled with ongoing public misrepresentation, leaves us with no alternative but to proceed through formal legal channels,” the statement reads.

They further stated that they intend to fight tooth and nail to restore the true meaning of the song.

“This is no longer discourse - it is a strategic attempt to pressure and mislead. We will not allow legacy, culture and intellectual property to be negotiated in the court of public opinion.” We approached this matter with openness. That door has been closed repeatedly. We now move forward with clarity, focus and the full weight of the law behind us.”
Lebo M is reportedly suing Learnmore Jonasi.
Lebo M wants to sue Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi $27m over 'The Lion King'. Image: Learnmore_jonasi, Thereallebo_m
Source: UGC

What you need to know about Lebo M's legal battle with Learnmore Jonasi

Read also

Lebo M signals U-turn in $27 million lawsuit against Learnmore Jonasi

Zim comedian served papers during standup

In more Learnmore Jonasi updates from Briefly News, the Zimbabwean comedian was served court papers during a stand-up comedy show, and he turned the surprising moment into a joke.

On 24 March 2026, Learnmore Jonasi went on a Facebook page and shared a video of him being served papers while onstage performing.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jessica Gcaba avatar

Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za

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