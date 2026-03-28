On Saturday, 28 March 2026, an entertainment blogger reported that Lebo M had shifted his approach in the legal dispute with Learnmore Mwanyenyeka

This came days after the renowned South African composer filed a $27 million lawsuit against the Zimbabwean comedian

Social media reactions are mixed, with some supporting the settlement talks and others urging Learnmore to proceed to court

Lebo M changed tactics in $27 million lawsuit against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi. Image: Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images, Learnmore Jonasi/Facebook

Source: UGC

In an unexpected development, renowned South African composer Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has reportedly changed tactics after initiating legal proceedings against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi, also known as Learnmore Mwanyenyeka.

Lebo M served Learnmore Jonasi with papers signalling his intention to sue him for $27 million over an interpretation of The Lion King's opening chant in the song Circle of Life on the One54 Africa podcast.

Now, reports suggest that Lebo M is reconsidering going the legal route and has invited Learnmore Mwanyenyeka to the negotiating table.

Lebo M shifts strategy in $27 million lawsuit against Learnmore Jonasi

On Saturday, 28 March 2026, entertainment blogger EarGround TV shared a statement allegedly from Lebo M’s media team.

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According to the statement, Lebo M instructed his legal team to communicate with Learnmore Mwanyenyeka. Apart from this, an independent intermediary has been established to facilitate a resolution.

“Acting on Lebo M's direct instruction, his team has reached out to Learnmore to explore the possibility of a structured settlement- signalling a shift from contention to conversation. This development follows the appointment of an independent intermediary to facilitate what insiders describe as a measured and dignified pathway toward resolution,” part of the statement reads.

The statement emphasised that no agreement or settlement had been reached between Lebo M and Learnmore Jonasi.

“At this time, no formal agreement has been concluded. However, the tone of engagement marks a notable pivot - one that reinforces Lebo M's reputation not only as a global creative force but as a custodian of African cultural heritage who leads with principle, not impulse,” the statement further reads.

Read the full statement below:

Peeps react after Lebo M makes U-turn

In the comments, social media users reacted with mixed reactions. While some applauded Lebo M for initiating an out-of-court settlement, others implored Learnmore Mwanyenyeka not to make a deal and have his day in court. Others suggested that the disagreement between the two was an act.

Here are some of the comments:

Lawrence Potter fumed:

“Lebo M can kick rocks 🪨 and pound sand. It'll be a cold, frosty day before I ever give him any royalties knowingly. Song comes on? The radio goes off immediately. Movie comes on? TV goes off. I'd love to see Learnmore Jonasi file a countersuit and win. Perhaps I'll donate to his legal defence on GoFundMe.”

Kiri Nyengeterai remarked:

“Let us allow the law to take its course. Otherwise, Lebo is free to withdraw his lawsuit.”

Itayi C Benhura alleged:

“I have a conspiracy theory, this was scripted, right? Remember, Learnmore Jonasi was in South Africa for a time. This is a script. You will believe me later.”

Peeps reacted to reports Lebo M wants an out-of-court settlement with Zimbabwean Comedian Learnmore Jonasi. Image: Learnmore Jonasi/Facebook, John Phillips/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Lebo M breaks silence after serving Learnmore Jonasi

The report that Lebo M is considering a settlement is a far cry from his interview with Okay Africa after Learnmore Jonasi was served with papers, as previously reported by Briefly News.

The internationally acclaimed composer shared why he was suing the Zimbabwean comic and used strong language to describe him.

Source: Briefly News