Lebo M broke his silence after serving Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi with lawsuit papers

On Wednesday, 24 March 2026, a blogger reshared a video of the award-winning composer speaking to Okay Africa on X (Twitter)

The internationally acclaimed composer used strong language and accused Jonasi of disrespecting South Africa

Lebo M reacted after serving Learnmore Jonasi with lawsuit papers. Image: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney, Learnmore Jonasi/Facebook

Source: UGC

Renowned South African composer Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has broken his silence after officially suing Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi.

An angry Lebo M has come out guns blazing after having Learnmore served while he performed on stage.

On Thursday, 26 March 2026, blogger @PSAFLIVE reshared a video of the award-winning composer speaking to Okay Africa. In the video, Lebo M defended the $20 million (approximately R340 million) lawsuit figure, saying that he had been generous.

He said the fact that other comics, such as Seth Rogen, had said the joke before Learnmore Jonasi was not an excuse for him to repeat it because he is African.

“There are some stupid things mentioned. Oh, Seth said it. Seth is not South African, is not Zimbabwean, is not African. And by the way, I've enjoyed very, very funny things for over 30 years. I've even made comments on somebody's nants ngonyama things. I cannot say what I have to say because now it's part of the court. There's a significant difference why this is so different and so important, and is attached to a $20 million lawsuit,” Lebo M said.

He justified why he was suing Jonasi for $20 million. Lebo M said anyone questioning the figure does not understand the value of African content.

“Anybody wants to know what they figure represents? It represents the quality of African content. If you want to equate $20 million by saying what you're saying, ‘This stupid thing you are saying is why $20 million?’ You’re saying African content should not be worth a million dollars. You are saying African content is worth $10. You’re saying African content at this level is not worth 20, 30, 40, 50 million dollars. I have news for you, I was generous,” Lebo M explained.

Lebo M broke his silence after suing Learnmore Jonasi. Image: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images, Learnmore Jonasi/Facebook

Source: UGC

He said that Learnmore Jonasi’s comments set Africans back several centuries.

“It is basically taking us back to the years of Tarzan. Taking us back to the years of being made monkeys and house n****s. Oh, I said that privately. I said your behaviour is that of house n****s,” Lebo M fumed.

Lebo M claimed that Learnmore Jonasi owes his career to South Africa

“This very Learnmore got his break from South Africa. Let's define how Steve Harvey chose South Africa to produce ‘Family Feud’. He didn’t go to Nigeria. He didn’t go to Ethiopia. He didn’t go to Ghana. He didn’t go to Zimbabwe. He came to South Africa and produced that. In that moment, came across this young man and assisted him with the green card to go to America to start his career. How dare you insult South Africa? How dare you disrespect South Africa? This has nothing to do with Lebo M. How dare you? We made you,” Lebo M said.

Watch the full interview below:

Lebo M reportedly accuses Robert Marawa of being a deadbeat

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Lebo M trended on social media for his allegations against Robert Marawa.

Marawa, who has a son with actress Zoe Mthiyane, fired back at the music composer's claims over his son with the actress.

Source: Briefly News