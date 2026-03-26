On Tuesday, 24 March 2026, renowned South African composer Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake served Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi with court papers for a $20 million lawsuit

In response, Learnmore started a GoFundMe campaign and also launched merchandise inspired by the lawsuit

Fans and social media users applauded Learnmore’s creativity, shared laughs at his wordplay, and offered support

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Learnmore Jonasi sought donations after Lebo M sued him for millions. Image: Learnmore Jonasi/Facebook, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi has started a fundraiser after renowned South African composer Lebo M served him papers of a $20 million lawsuit.

Lebo M had previously threatened to sue Jonasi over a joke he made over the translation of the Nants Ngomyama chant from the famous Lion King films.

On Tuesday, 23 March 2026, Learnmore shared a video of him being served court papers while performing on stage.

Days after appealing for a lawyer, the Zimbabwean comedian started a fundraiser to help with his legal fees. It is unclear which attorney Learnmore has engaged to help fight the multi-million-dollar lawsuit.

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Learnmore Jonasi launches fundraiser after Lebo M sues

Jonasi launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise $20,000, which will go towards his legal fees. At the time of writing, Jonasi had raised just over $10,000 from 422 donations.

See the screenshot below:

Learnmore Jonasi sought donations after Lebo M took legal action. Image: gofundme

Source: Original

Apart from the fundraiser, Jonasi got creative and turned lemons into lemonade by launching merchandise. The post was captioned:

“Get your T-shirt now. You can really help me pay these legal fees 😅”

See the post below:

Peeps react after Learnmore Jonasi starts fundraiser

In the comments, social media users applauded Learnmore Jonasi for using the situation to his advantage. Some laughed at his wordplay in one of the t-shirts, while others gave him legal advice.

Here are some of the comments:

Mpumelelo Maphosa remarked:

“You’re really taking these lemons to lemonade literally 😂”

Aleni Eunice requested:

“Can we have Afroman as your attorney, please? This should go down in history.”

Dekky Mundo Convos laughed:

“Lol, is that deliberately a ‘lawshxt’? Thank heavens, Long John, that's how you get leverage. Master the game, my man 🤑”

Marshal Bhebhe joked:

“But the court hasn’t given the verdict yet. You're already scamming us. 😂”

Mavis Mbariro Ducrocq urged:

“You've come a long way; don't be derailed. I remember you from the days I was still working at the Alliance Française de Harare. Keep flying high, bro!”

Ephraim Jabu Chatikobo remarked:

“Carl Joshua Ncube translated it like, ‘There's a lion, oh my gosh, daddy!’ Hahahaha.”

Loice Lola advised:

“😂please prépare a counter lawsuit anodherera kkk Tofarirepiko nana Lebo (he is disrespectful. Kkk where will we be happy with people like Lebo).”

Mavis Mbariro Ducrocq suggested:

"The back should read, but it's still a lion!"

Learnmore Jonasi appealed for donations after Lebo M sued him. Image: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images, Learnmore Jonasi/Facebook

Source: UGC

Lebo M speaks for the first time after suing Zimbabwean comedian

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Lebo M broke his silence for the first time after serving Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi with lawsuit papers.

On Wednesday, 24 March 2026, a blogger reshared a video of the award-winning composer speaking to Okay Africa on X (Twitter).

Source: Briefly News