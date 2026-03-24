On Monday, 23 March 2026, Kurt Darren addressed criticism surrounding his new English song 6 7 in an interview on Breakfast with Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM

In a telephone interview, Kurt Darren explained what the song is about and urged people not to judge the song prematurely, acknowledging it may be polarising

Some fans on TikTok praised the song as catchy and on-trend, while others joked it sounded like AI music

Kurt Darren addressed criticism surrounding his new song '6 7'. Image: Kurt Darren

Source: Facebook

Popular South African pop musician Kurt Darren has responded to criticism surrounding his new English single, Six 7.

The musician has been the centre of online criticism after previewing his then-yet-to-be-released feel-good nostalgic anthem on social media.

In an interview on Breakfast with Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM, Kurt Darren addressed the criticism surrounding the song. Darren told presenter Martin Bester a day before the 6 7’s official release on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, that people shouldn’t judge the song prematurely.

“I know it’s going to be polarising, they haven’t heard the full song yet,” Darren said candidly.

He said it is about having fun on the road. Kurt Darren, born Kurt Johan van Heerden, said the song is meant to make listeners feel young again.

“The song is about a road trip and having fun again on the road. It just makes us feel like kids again. I wish people could understand my psyche,” he shared.

Watch the snippet of Kurt Darren addressing the criticism levelled against his new song below:

What is South Africa saying about Kurt Darren's new song 6 7?

In the comments, TikTok users expressed mixed reactions to Kurt Darren’s response to the criticism surrounding his new song.

Here are some of the comments:

@DJ Dassie remarked:

“We don’t follow trends… we exhume them 😭🔥”

@Kandice gushed:

“Credit to Kurt Darren, this song is so catchy, and it is so on trend! can't wait to hear the entire track.”

@MADELEIN Vorster joked:

“I will be tuning in between 6 and 7 😅”

@Retha Mans said:

“I am nearly 60 and love your songs, Kurt.”

@Ruaan claimed:

“It is clearly AI music😂🤣”

South Africans reacted to Kurt Darren's new song. Image: Kurt Darren

Source: Facebook

Why is Kurt Darren being criticised over his new song 6 7?

Darren has been criticised for trying to tap into the viral 6-7 internet meme that took over in 2025. This 6-7 meme originated from a drill rap song called Doot Doot (6 7) by American rapper Skrilla.

6-7 was popularised by basketball players and a young boy who became known as the 6 7 Kid after a video of him yelling the phrase at a game went viral.

Listen to Kurt Darren’s new song 6 7 below:

Jackie Phamotse slams Nadia Nakai’s lyrical prowess

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai caught shade from Jackie Phamotse following the release of her new song.

The controversial author slammed Bragga's music and creativity, suggesting that it lacked lyrical depth, and her followers couldn't agree more.

Source: Briefly News