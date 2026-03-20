A young boy joined a viral dance challenge alongside well-known dancers and quickly grabbed attention with his sharp, robotic moves

The routine followed a trending track that has been dominating social media, requiring precision and strong coordination to pull off

South Africans online reacted with excitement, praising the boy’s confidence and calling for more moments like this

A young boy has caught people’s attention after appearing in a dance video that many didn’t expect him to dominate. Standing next to experienced dancers, he brought a unique style that instantly stood out

The picture on the left showed Mr NT with a young robotic boy. Image: @mrnt_sa

Source: Instagram

A young boy stole the spotlight on 19 March 2026 after appearing in a video posted by @mrnt_sa, where he danced alongside Robot Kiid, Pop D and Mr NT. The trio took on the trending ‘Skuta Baba (Remix)’ challenge, and the child’s robotic-style moves immediately grabbed attention. With sharp timing and smooth coordination, he matched the energy of the older dancers with surprising confidence.

The track itself has been dominating dance trends across social media, featuring big names like Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta. Dance challenges tied to popular songs have become a major part of online culture, giving young talents a platform to shine. This moment stood out because of how naturally the boy blended into a routine that required precision and rhythm.

Young dancer impresses with viral challenge routine

Mzansi viewers were impressed by how the young dancer held his own, praising his confidence and clean execution. Many pointed out how difficult it is to stay in sync during group routines, especially with such a track, yet he managed to keep up effortlessly.

Social media users flooded the comments with admiration, calling for more videos and celebrating the boy’s talent. Some even joked that he outdanced the adults, user mrnt_sa and Pop D, while others simply enjoyed the wholesome moment of seeing young talent thrive online.

The screenshot on the left captured the trio doing the Skuta Baba dance challenge. Image: @mrnt_sa

Source: TikTok

Watch the Instagram video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Forsky commented:

“This might be the best one. 🙌”

Uzzi_the_dancer wrote:

“My friend, I’m so happy because your dream came true. 🔥❤️”

Yasmeenj833 commented:

“I’m so addicted to this dance… love it. 😍”

Mr_fabryano asked:

“How many times did you watch this? 👏🔥”

Kvnging commented:

“The boy ate that down. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

Brighton_pius commented:

“So good, some people think it’s AI. 🔥”

Enoa Okon wrote:

“I really like this because of the young star in between the men. 👏”

Pretty_ugly_1234 asked:

“How old is the boy? 😁🙃”

Sam_in_a_hat commented:

“We can’t get enough! Here for it all. :)”

Gvmglry wrote:

“Grand rising from California! I love your moves; I need a dance class. 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽”

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Source: Briefly News