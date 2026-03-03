South African celebrities have paid tribute to Ian von Memerty, the beloved Strictly Come Dancing SA host

The family of Ian von Memerty confirmed his cause of death in a statement on Sunday, 1 March 2026

He passed away in February 2026, and tributes have been pouring in from across social media

South African celebs have paid tribute to 'Strictly Come Dancing SA' host Ian von Memerty.

TV personality Ian von Memerty's passing sent shockwaves across social media after it was announced on Monday, 23 February 2026.

In a statement, his family confirmed his passing and also revealed the cause of death, further adding to the heartache already felt by many of his supporters. A part of their statement highlights their need for privacy and respect.

"As a family we have done everything we can to love and respect him on his journey."

SA celebs and fans pay tribute to Memerty

Taking to social media, several public figures shared their heartfelt condolences to Memerty's family, speaking about his life and contribution to the media industry. This is how some celebrities remembered the former Strictly Come Dancing South Africa host.

Singer Zwai Bala reminisced about their good times together when they worked on similar projects.

"Shocked by Ian Von Memerty’s passing. Saw his talent in A Handful of Keys 20 years ago and worked with him on Strictly Come Dancing 10 years later. Many laughs on set. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Ian. We salute you."

Radio personality Rozanne McKenzie spoke about the impact Memerty had on her life.

"20 years ago, someone took a chance on me. It changed my life. Everything that has happened to me subsequently is because of this guy. You could never know how grateful I am to you, Ian von Memerty. You will be missed. Rest now. THANK YOU."

Shannyn Fourie thanked Ian for brightening up her younger days and for his infectious laugh.

"Such a special man and a very special time for all of us in that show! You and me, the two ladies from Cape Town, joining the rest in Joburg, our very first show out of college. Thank you, Ian, for your light, your laughter, a smile that could uplift and transform any room and for taking a chance on two very fresh faces, paving the way for both our careers. Rest in peace, maestro."

Charl van Heyningen mourned her close friend: "My friend Ian von Memerty is dead. Fear of a future of poverty and physical decline led him to take his own life at the age of 61. Apart from his family, the four of us were the chosen ones who spent his final hours with him before he left us in the early hours of 23 February in a hotel room in Johannesburg.

Jcques Tomlinson, Official, said Ian's talent was unmatched:

"One cannot even begin to quantify his talent and contribution over all these years. Still shocked!"

South African celebs remembered the 'Strictly Come Dancing SA' host after dying at 61.

Memerty's last post sends chills

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ian's last post before his death sent chills down people's spines. Through his series, Dying for a Better Life, he spoke about people being able to choose how and when they shall pass away.

Episodes were shared on his official Facebook and YouTube pages.

