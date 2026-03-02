Popular TV personality Ian von Memerty puzzled South Africans this week when he posted a video a day after his passing

The family of the veteran entertainer confirmed his passing on Sunday, 1 March 2026, in a Facebook post

South Africans paid tribute to the Strictly Come Dancing TV host and comforted his family after his death

'SA's Got Talent' judge Ian von Memerty's last post about death puzzles SA.

Strictly Come Dancing host and SA's Got Talent judge Ian von Memerty confused South Africans when he posted his last video on 24 February 2026 after his death on 23 February 2026.

The family of the talented South African TV star confirmed his death on Sunday, 1 March 2026, in a social media post.

The TV personality's last video about death was shared on his Facebook account on 24 February 2026, a day after he died on 23 February 2026.

In the video, Memerty revealed that he felt affirmed and confirmed about ending his life and encouraged his followers to read a book by Mike Molyneux, titled The Right to Rest in Peace.

"The truth is almost always complex," adds Memerty in the video.

The Strictly Come Dancing host also reacted to trolls on social media who claimed that ending one's life was traumatic and selfish for his family members who are left behind.

The family of the veteran TV personality confirmed his passing on Sunday, 1 March 2026, and revealed that the thespian took his own life at 3 am on 23 February 2026 at a hotel in Johannesburg.

“We are sad to announce that our beloved Ian von Memerty passed away at the age of 61 in Johannesburg in the early hours of 23 February 2026,” said the family in a statement.

South Africans react to the veteran TV presenter's last video

Kalinka Orban responded:

"There is a significant difference between someone describing their private despair and someone publicly advocating to end their life."

Hilary Benjamin said:

"Elizabeth Kubler-Ross’s, ‘On Death and Dying’, was my bible for years following my hubby’s tragic passing in 1989."

Ricky Rose Ribton reacted:

"I don't understand, how could he have posted this on the 24 February if he passed away on the 23 February?"

Hazel De Vos wrote:

"Ian, I can't explain how saddened I am! You are so gifted and talented! Remember - life is short, but eternity is long!! Where will you spend eternity? Love."

Karen Steinbach commented:

"With you all the way, Ian watched my suffer without dignity for 15 years, and she definitely didn’t deserve or want that."

Ian von Memerty's post after his death sparks a debate.

