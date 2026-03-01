The family of TV personality Ian von Memerty has revealed his cause of death in a social media post over the weekend

South Africans and fans of the entertainer paid tribute to him and thanked him for his contribution to the industry

The popular TV personality's death was announced on Sunday, 1 March 2026

'SA's Got Talent' and 'Strictly Come Dancing SA' host Ian von Memerty's cause of death announced.

Popular South African Television presenter Ian von Memerty, who's known for hosting Strictly Come Dancing South Africa, has died at 61 years old.

Von Memerty is also famously known for being a judge on South Africa's talent competition TV show SA's Got Talent.

According to the HeraldNMN, Ian von Memerty took his own life, a decision he referred to as 'self-deliverance'. The TV personality reportedly ended his life at 03:00 on Monday, 23 February 2026, at a hotel in Johannesburg.

Von Memerty's family confirmed his death in a statement posted to his official Facebook page on Sunday,1 March 2026.

“We are sad to announce that our beloved Ian von Memerty passed away at the age of 61 in Johannesburg in the early hours of 23 February 2026,” the statement read.

The family also shared that they've done everything they can to love and respect the entertainer on his journey and asked for privacy and respect to deal with their own pain.

Von Memerty is survived by his wife, Vivian, and their children, Oscar and Kasvia.

TV blogger and journalist Thinus confirmed news of the entertainer's death on his X account on Sunday, 1 March 2026.

Briefly News will confirm Memerty's memorial and funeral services in the coming weeks.

South Africans respond to his passing

Martin Ferguson said:

"Only God knows what we go through; in that regard, you and self-righteous individuals, we have little to say."

Shani Welgens responded:

"It's so sad to hear this. I was so hoping and praying that something would happen to change his mind. Deepest condolences to all who love him. "

Timothy Blackman reacted:

"Imagine the poor staff and owners of the hotel."

Palesa Senokoane wrote:

"People are going through a lot, RIP."

Musician and reality TV star Zwai Bala said:

"Shocked to learn of Ian Von Memerty’s passing. I first experienced his artistic brilliance upon watching his stage performance on A Handful of Keys about 20 years ago. I then had the honour of working with him some ten years later on the first season of Strictly Come Dancing. We had many big laughs on almost every shoot, and I am sad to hear of all his struggles towards the end. My heart goes out to his family and friends. May you find all the peace in your rest. We salute you."

'Strictly Come Dancing SA's Ian von Memerty dies.

