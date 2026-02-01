The family of Sinosipho Peter, known as Bravo Le Roux, has revealed his cause of death in a letter addressed to the South African government

South Africans and fans of the Western Cape musician donated money to help with the repatriation of his body

The popular isiXhosa artist passed away in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January 2026, at the age of 30

Musician Bravo Le Roux's reason to die has been revealed. Images: BravoLeRoux

Source: Instagram

Makwenkhwe rapper Bravo Le Roux's cause of death has been announced after he passed away in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

The rapper's wife, DJ Sab, made headlines this week when she created a GoFundMe account to raise money to repatriate the musician's body back to Mzansi.

According to media reports, the Peter family was stranded with a R500 000 funeral bill after he died in Switzerland.

The family of the talented rapper shocked South Africans when they confirmed his death on his Instagram account on 23 January 2026, in a statement.

Daily Sun reported on Sunday, 1 February 2026, that the Peter family confirmed his cause of death. According to the publication, a letter by the family's spokesperson, Gcobani Ndzongana, reveals that Le Roux died by suicide.

Ndzongana reportedly contacted the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's (Dirco) spokesperson, Clayon Monyela, to assist with bringing the artist's remains back to Mzansi.

The letter reads: "I am writing on behalf of the Peter family to kindly request your intervention in the repatriation of the body of their son @bravoleroux, who tragically committed suicide in Switzerland."

Briefly News contacted Bravo Le Roux's wife, Sabrina Peter, aka DJ Sab, for a comment on Sunday, 1 February 2026.

Social media users remember the rapper

Ayandamckayi said:

"Hayibo, Ta Bravo🕊️😭💔."

Bigxhosa_ commented:

"Ulale ngoxolo (rest in peace), brotherly💔."

Madame_teeofficial reacted:

"Yhoo, haibo Bravo😔💔💔💔."

Lordscript_sa wrote:

"It can't. They should explain to us."

Booshle_gsa commented:

"We’ve lost a great person💔. Rest in peace ta’Bravo🕊️."

Award-winning rapper Anatii said:

"Lala ngoxolo," (Rest in peace).✨🙏🏾✨

Mzu4sure responded:

"Condolences to the family and all his loved ones. Rest In Power, Bravo."

Imightdeletelater reacted:

"The disrespect of not including his daughter and wife is unbelievable. Damm. Rest easy."

Sinalojonas said:

"Rest easy, bro! Cape Town has had the best times with you 💔🙏🏾."

Kaynah33 wrote:

"So he was a devoted father, a loving brother, cousin, and dear friend, but not a husband to anyone?🤔 This says a lot."

_mrthela responded:

"Eish rest easy, my brother 💔🕊️🕊️."

Proxnakedmynd said:

"Gubevu. ❤️ Dyan of the world 💔."

Xolelwabolani replied:

"Hay, Ta Bravo 😭💔."

Bravo Le Roux's cause of death revealed. Image: Easterndawg

Source: Instagram

RIP Bravo Le Roux: The rapper's last IG Post in Switzerland

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the family of popular rapper and businessman, Bravo Le Roux, real name Sinesipho Peter, confirmed his passing in a statement.

The musician, who is famously known for his song Makwenkhwe, passed away while reportedly visiting a friend in Switzerland.

Industry colleagues and fans paid tribute to the Khayelitsha-born rapper and producer on his social media account.

Source: Briefly News