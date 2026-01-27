Bravo Le Roux's wife surprised his fans on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, when she asked for donations to bring him back home

The rapper, who was born in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape, passed away while in Switzerland

Social media users comforted the South African musician's wife after she launched the GoFundMe page

Popular rapper Bravo Le Roux had social media buzzing on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, when his wife launched a GoFundMe page to ask for financial assistance to bring the musician back to South Africa.

Le Roux made headlines this past week when his family confirmed in a statement that he passed away in Switzerland on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

The rapper's Italian wife, and the mother of his daughter, is now asking his fans and South Africans to donate money to the family.

The Italian entertainer, who is currently based in Switzerland, shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, that the family is facing a financial challenge of bringing the rapper back home to Mzansi.

"Following the passing of my husband, I have been deeply moved by the love, kindness, and messages of support that our family has received. Many have reached out asking how they can help during this incredibly painful time. As a family, we are currently facing the emotional, practical, and financial challenges of repatriating Bravo to South Africa so he can be laid to rest at home. In light of this, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for those who have kindly asked how they can offer support," she wrote.

Mrs Peter also shared that the money raised will be used to cover the costs associated with returning Bravo to South Africa, cover the immediate and necessary expenses related to his passing, and also help with the long-term support for their daughter.

"Any contribution is entirely voluntary and truly appreciated. Please give only what you feel comfortable with. If you are unable to donate, sharing the GoFundMe page is also a meaningful way to support us. Our family is profoundly grateful for every message, prayer, and act of kindness. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this time of grief and begin to heal. With heartfelt gratitude," she added.

According to the GoFundMe page, the money raised at the time of publishing this publication was R264 363, equivalent to 12 836 CHF.

Social media users respond to Le Roux's wife's post

Kelly_Kikx said:

"Sending all my love and prayers. ❤️ I’m so so sorry, my deepest condolences.💐 May the love and peace of God surround you and His strength carry you through this heartbreaking season. We will never forget his beautiful soul and the joy he has brought to our lives. 🕊️"

I am KimTurner wrote:

"I am sending my condolences."

SisandaMdingi replied:

"Our deepest and most sincere condolences to you and your family. We are deeply heartbroken as Khayelitsha, Cape Town, mourns the loss of Bravo. A truly wonderful soul who touched so many lives with his music, kindness, and presence. His light brought joy to our community, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Please know that you are not alone in this pain; we grieve with you, we stand with you, and we hold you close in our prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

@Missy09ap responded:

"How did he die?"

Bravo Le Roux's wife starts GoFundMe to bring him back to Mzansi. Image: easterndawg

Source: Twitter

