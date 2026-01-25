Popular Western Cape artist Sinesipho Peter, known as Bravo Le Roux, passed away on Thursday, 22 January 2026, in Switzerland

Bravo Le Roux publicly loved his family and often posted them on his TikTok and Instagram accounts before he passed away

South Africans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the musician and to comfort his wife

SA Reacts to Bravo Le Roux's Last Social Media Post About his Wife and Baby

Source: Twitter

Cape Town-born musician Sinesipho Peter, known as Bravo Le Roux, who died on 22 January 2026, posted his wife and baby girl on his Instagram and TikTok accounts before he passed away.

The talented artist had social media users talking this week when his former girlfriend and fellow musician Dee Koala responded to his passing.

Fans of the musician reacted to his last TikTok post about his baby girl this week after he was confirmed dead.

"Present fathers," he captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The talented star also posted a photo of his wife and baby girl on his Instagram account in February 2025, a few months before he died.

"Sana lwam, I wrote to you before you arrived, dreaming of the day I’d finally hold you in my arms. Now that you’re here, I see that you are even more incredible than I could have ever imagined. You are a miracle, a piece of my heart that now exists in the world, and I will spend the rest of my life loving, protecting, and guiding you." he said.

The star also revealed that everything he promised his baby still stands, and he will be her safe place, her greatest cheerleader, and her unwavering protector.

"But now, I get to do more than just dream about you. I get to watch you grow, hear your laughter, and witness the magic of who you are becoming. You are already teaching me so much—about love, about patience, about the depth of emotions I never knew existed. Every little sigh, every tiny movement, every soft breath reminds me that life has given me its greatest gift—you. This world is yours to explore, and I will be right beside you, holding your hand until you’re ready to let go. And even then, my love will always be wrapped around you, no matter how far you go. Welcome, my love. You were always meant to be here. Forever yours, uYihlo," he added.

Social media users respond to the musician's posts

Official.Seemah :) said:

"Umntana, (the baby). 💔Umfazi💔, (the wife).

Tranquillo wrote:

"Eyy umntan'abantu😭😭," (the poor baby).

LeboMata02 responded:

"Hai koda ta Bravo sani."😫

Sunflower 🌻 reacted:

"Yhooo💔💔😔."

Lilitha_Sidlai_Dondolo wrote:

"Oh, umntana bethuna. 🥹"

Fw.yolz said:

"Haibo, Ta bravo." 💔

MaJali reacted:

"I am angry at him, shame."

Ah'Rhudulu 🇿🇦RSA responded:

"Iyho hayibo🤔💔💔💔."

Faceofthecity wrote:

"Oh, man💔💔💔."

SrKwandokahle commented:

"The only thing I could think of after seeing the statement💔."

Av_boyzen wrote:

"RIP legendary Tar Bravo 😭😭🕊️💔."

Sibz941 said:

"Oh yhini bhuti, yhini na? 😭😭😭😭😭😭"

SiwongiweMpetshwa 🫧 responded:

"Yhoo lobhuti, intando kathixo. 😔 Umntana, nomfazi wakhe," (His poor baby and wife).

Makhosahlangane reacted:

"Ai, Bravo mfethu, you shouldn't have died.💔"

SA Reacts to Bravo Le Roux's Last Social Media Post About his Wife and Baby

Source: Twitter

Bravo Le Roux’s video with girlfriend had X users fascinated

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a video of Bravo Le Roux from Cape Town went viral on X as he showed off the love of his life.

In the video, the musical artist named Bravo Le Roux was spending quality time with his leading lady.

The video went viral as many thought the couple looked very close together in the clip.

Source: Briefly News