A man living with disability showed people that he has found a way to do the things he loves

The TikTok creator spread awareness about the challenges that he faces as someone with a physical impediment

He posted a TikTok video of himself demonstrating the amount of work that he has to go through just to do something simple in the kitchen

A man living with disability showed people he is not letting it get in the way of his love for baking. The man told people that although he lives with disability, it had not stopped him from doing some of his favourite activities.

The video that the man shared left people more aware of his quality of life as someone living with disability. He showed people that, through his disability, he has managed to stay in touch with his creative side.

In a post on TikTok by @marufufamilybackup2, a double amputee showed people how he is still able to make his favourite cake. The man relied on his feet, using them in place of hands. For the first step, he thoroughly washed his feet and then showed all his ingredients for carrot cake. Using his feet, the man was able to do delicate tasks, including cracking eggs, measuring out the flour and mixing everything. He was even able to grate the carrots alone with the help of his feet. The man poured the cake batter into a cake pan before he enjoyed his cake, saying it was his favourite. Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by man with no hands

Online users thought that the video of the man was impressive for not letting his disability get in the way of enjoying his hobbies. Many people commented on the video, and they were full of compliments. Read people's comments below:

blessing said:

"I feel sorry to hear that it's your boss who did this to you, but anyway, you're a hard-working man 🙏"

Essentials wrote:

"I can’t even do this. You're so intelligent and super incredible."

PreccyPrecious added:

"This is what the Bible meant by I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me. God is indeed your strength, what?!!🤔"

mavi exclaimed:

"God is smart. He gives you something he knows you will be capable of and he gives you strength in all. Let's give God His Glory. Wowwww🙏"

Misey Law exclaimed:

"Oh wow! You are such a positive person. So sorry about what happened. Much respect to you. How was the cake? You certainly put your foot in it."

misscee8 added:

"😭My God but why are some people heartless who did this to you mmmm😭"

Sports Majesty joked:

"O di gatile😭"

