A KwaZulu-Natal woman in a wheelchair shared a powerful video showing her complete morning routine

The content creator @nompumelelo.ndlovu.9634 demonstrated how she handles all her daily tasks without any help

South Africans flooded the comments with admiration and hope, praising her positive attitude and encouraging her

A woman shared a video showing how she handles daily tasks despite being disabled.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has left Mzansi speechless after sharing a video that shows exactly how she starts her day as someone living with a disability.

Content creator @nompumelelo.ndlovu.9634, who regularly shares videos about her life in a wheelchair, posted the inspiring clip in mid-June that has got everyone talking about independence and strength.

The video was shared with the simple caption:

"Mhmm, cool 😎 hey!"

The video takes viewers through her entire morning routine, starting with her transferring from her wheelchair to make her bed properly. She then moves on to sweeping the floor inside her house and cleaning up her front yard, showing how she's adapted her movements to get every corner clean.

The most impressive part comes when she shows her getting-ready process, from bathing to dressing herself completely without any assistance. The video ends with a beautiful after shot of her looking polished and ready for the day, sitting confidently in her wheelchair.

What makes this video so powerful is how it challenges what many people think disabled individuals can do for themselves. Through social media, more people with disabilities are showing the world that they can handle cooking, cleaning, personal care, and daily household tasks just like anyone else.

These videos serve as inspiration not just for other people with disabilities, but for everyone watching. When people see someone overcoming physical challenges and still managing to care for themselves completely, it motivates viewers to push themselves harder in their own lives.

A disabled woman from KwaZulu-Natal shared a video showing how she handles her daily tasks independently.

Mzansi shows love and support

The video touched hearts across South Africa, with viewers sharing their admiration and encouragement:

@Kea Shomolekae gushed:

"I love the way you take care of yourself."

@Thamsanqa Maseko shared:

"To see you doing that gives hope"

@Kelefang Selamolela wrote:

"I just wanted to say that I think you're cool and I love your positive attitude, hey ❤️"

@William Waymon expressed:

"I am so proud of you, lady."

@William Waymon added:

"You can do it, I believe in you, you're special."

Tips for supporting independence

According to Endeavour Foundation, there are many ways to help adults with disabilities become more independent. The key is to support rather than control, starting with small daily decisions like what to cook for dinner or how to organise their space.

Building a trusted support network and celebrating small wins helps build confidence over time. The foundation suggests starting slowly with daily living skills before moving on to bigger challenges like community activities and employment opportunities.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

