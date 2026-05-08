A bakery delivery truck was involved in a shocking incident when a plane crashed near it while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike in the United States

Dash cam footage shared online shows the dramatic moment a plane came down close to a bakery truck travelling towards Newark

Authorities and company officials confirmed that while the trailer was not damaged, parts of the aircraft struck the driver’s side window during the unexpected crash

A routine delivery trip was suddenly interrupted by a shocking incident that was captured on dash cam footage and has since gone viral online, leaving viewers stunned and searching for answers.

The picture on the left showed the bakery driver before the crash. Image: @tndtok

Source: TikTok

Motorists in the United States were left stunned after a small plane crashed into a bakery truck on a busy highway in New Jersey. Footage shared by The National Desk on TikTok captured the shocking moment the aircraft came down near the truck on 4 May 2026.

According to reports, the incident happened at around 1:50 p.m. EST on the northbound side of the New Jersey Turnpike. The bakery truck was travelling towards Newark, carrying baked goods from Schmidt Bakery, when the aircraft suddenly crashed nearby.

Dash cam captures plane crashing into truck

Chuck Paterakis, the senior vice president of Transportation and Logistics and co-principal at H&S Bakery, explained that the truck driver had just exited onto the turnpike when the accident happened. While the truck trailer was not damaged, one of the plane’s wheels reportedly smashed into the driver’s window during the crash.

The dash cam video quickly spread online, with many viewers stunned by how close the driver came to serious injury. The plane appears to descend rapidly before crashing close to the bakery vehicle, sending debris flying onto the roadway. Social media users flooded the comment section, saying the incident looked like something out of a movie, with some saying the evidence calls for a lawsuit.

The picture on the right captured the debris and shuttered glass after the accident. Image: tndtok

Source: TikTok

Here’s what the internet said

BigManEnergy_Will wrote:

“Report of damage to the plane and no reference to the driver... OK.”

Christian wrote:

“Pray before you leave your homes. You never know what tomorrow has planned. 🙏”

Tommy Gunz / Emcee Suspense wrote:

“Sorry, we won't cover that; your coverage has been denied by the insurance company”

Adrian Hernandez wrote:

“His lawyer is watching this.”

Johnfarris32 wrote:

“plane wheel. not an entire plane.”

Cross wrote:

“Hey, it’s American Airlines here. Please email us and help us resolve this.”

Flipper wrote:

“Somehow, Safety will blame the driver and say it was preventable.”

Justin wrote:

“Spirit Airlines would never!”

Ozymandias wrote:

“The airline will still find the semi at fault for the accident and sue”

AlexanderQuill asked:

“Is bro alright? This story sheds little light on the info”

Eric Von D wrote:

“This is something I have always had a feeling would happen to me.”

Joe Swanson wrote:

“So, Spirit shut down, and now United is having problems?”

3 Other Briefly News about plane crashes

Source: Briefly News