Seven family members were killed in a road crash on the M17 in Gqeberha over the Easter weekend

The vehicle was allegedly being chased by two Toyota Avanza vehicles, believed to be operated by taxi drivers

Eastern Cape police have stated that a case of culpable homicide is under investigation

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The vehicle was allegedly being chased by two Toyota Avanza vehicles believed to be operated by taxi drivers. Image: ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

EASTERN CAPE, GQEBERHA - Seven members of the Binda family were killed in a road crash on the M17 in Gqeberha over the Easter weekend, bringing further attention to the country's Easter road fatality toll, which police estimate at nearly 300 deaths nationwide.

Vehicle allegedly chased by two Toyota Avanza vehicles

The victims were travelling in a Toyota Avanza driven by 55-year-old Khuthazwa Binda, who was accompanied by her mother-in-law, her sister-in-law, two brothers-in-law, one brother-in-law's wife, and a two-year-old grandchild. According to accounts provided by the family to eNCA, the vehicle was allegedly being chased by two Toyota Avanza vehicles believed to be operated by taxi drivers who suspected Binda of running an illegal taxi service. The family said the pursuit led to the driver losing control of the vehicle, which then collided with an oncoming truck, resulting in the immediate deaths of all seven occupants.

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The crash left surviving relatives devastated. Binda's daughter, Anesipho, said she lost both her mother and her child in the incident, describing the emotional impact as overwhelming and saying she was struggling to process the loss. Family spokesperson Sisa Kona-Mbilana said relatives only became aware of the incident after seeing reports circulating on social media, initially unaware that members of their own family had been involved. He said the group had been travelling from Soweto-on-Sea in Gqeberha to Motherwell following a family gathering when the incident occurred.

Kona-Mbilana said information received from witnesses indicated that the vehicle was being pursued on the M17, contributing to the driver losing control before the collision with the truck. Eastern Cape police have confirmed that a case of culpable homicide is under investigation. The family has called for stricter enforcement of road regulations within the taxi industry, saying no group should take the law into their own hands on public roads and warning against informal enforcement actions that endanger motorists and passengers.

The driver lost control before the collision with the truck. Image: ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the tragic accident.

Errol Pugin said:

"Saw the video footage of the accident on the news from the truck's dashcam. I'm sure they can trace the registrations of the avanzas."

Bettie Burger said:

"Wow, this is terrible. So sad."

Jafta Themba Thembinkosi said:

"Taxi drivers and owners think that the road belongs to them, and school is very important."

Katrina Brits said:

"Condolences to the family."

Cavani Mojaheart said:

"Police should arrest those taxi drivers or Patrollers to send a message that patrollers are troubling people on the road."

1 Patient dead as ambulance collides with light motor vehicle

Briefly News also reported that a patient of a hospital in the Free State died after an ambulance he was in got involved in a horrific accident.

More than 12 people were injured after the accident, which happened in the early hours of the morning.

Source: Briefly News