A tragic accident on the M7 Durban-bound before the Belville off-ramp in KwaZulu-Natal left at least one person dead

Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedics Director Garrith Jamieson confirmed that the crash involved tow trucks

The area around the accident scene remains closed as authorities clean up the area and investigations get underway

One person has been killed in an accident on the M7, Durban-bound, involving two trucks. Image: ALS Paramedics

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – One person has been declared deceased following a horrific accident on the M7 Durban-bound.

The accident, which occurred before the Belville offramp, is said to have involved two trucks. The accident happened in the morning of 30 March 2026, and the area remains closed.

Truck carrying a bakkie crashes into another truck

According to Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedics Director Garrith Jamieson, paramedics arrived on scene to find that one truck had crashed into the back of a second truck. The second truck had reportedly broken down before the accident.

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The first truck, a flatbed tow truck, was carrying a 1400 bakkie before it smashed into the back of a delivery truck. The crash left many with the impression that the bakkie had careened into the side of a truck.

Passenger killed following collision

Jamieson also confirmed that a passenger of the flatbed tow truck suffered fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the truck sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was transported to the hospital. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area as some secondary collisions have since occurred because of the original crash.

The roads around the accident scene remain closed, and investigations are underway into the cause of the crash.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

Source: Briefly News