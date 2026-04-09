The patient of a hospital in the Free State died after an ambulance he was in got involved in a horrific accident

More than 12 people were injured after the accident, which happened in the early hours of the morning

South Africans were heartbroken and bemoaned the manner of driving, which resulted in the deaths of motorists and passengers

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For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

One person died in an accident involving an ambulance. Image: Free State World

Source: Facebook

MANDELA VIEW, FREE STATE— South Africans were devastated by the loss of life after a hospital patient died in an accident in the Free State on 9 April 2026.

According to Free State World, the accident happened in the morning on the N8 road. The province’s Department of Health said that a tyre on the light motor vehicle burst and lost control, colliding with the ambulance in the process. Eight people were moderately injured, six had light injuries, and one person was critically ill. The patients were rushed to Pelonomi Trauma Unit and the National District Hospital in Bloemfontein.

A light motor vehicle's burst tyre caused a fatal crash in the Free State. Image: Free State World

Source: Facebook

Shattered netizens react to the accident

The comment section was filled with South Africans torn by the accident and frustrated by negligent driving.

Michael Toto said:

“The department must check with their drivers and all their vehicles’ status.”

Kennedy Muishond conveyed his condolences.

“There is nothing reckless about a tire burst. If it happens, it happens. Condolences to the family who lost a member.”

Thabo Tsutsulupa remarked:

“I can tell you: ambulance drivers drive like Schumacher. They do not respect patients.”

Palesa Mokhele prayed:

“Oh, God, please intervene. Condolences to the families. May those in the hospital heal.”

Neiliane Natangwane Isaacs shared his experiences.

“I’ve driven on that road, and I’ve seen how reckless some motorists are. Always in a hurry to overtake.”

Wa Batho Kgox commented on the conditions of ambulances in the province.

“Those buses that carry patients are in terrible condition.”

4 Briefly News articles about accidents

Five people were killed in a deadly accident that happened a few days before the 2026 Easter weekend. The accident happened in Limpopo: a light motor vehicle and a bakkie were involved, and the injured were rushed to the nearest hospitals.

A 13-year-old boy escaped from a burning vehicle, which caught fire when a sedan and an SUV collided in the Eastern Cape. The incident happened on 3 April 2026 on the R67 between Seymour and Whittlesea, and three people were killed.

One person died in a head-on collision on the R37 near Sefateng in Ga-Chuene, Limpopo. A light bakkie and a security company minibus were involved in the collision, and the accident resulted in significant traffic disruptions in the area.

One person died in an accident between two trucks on the M7 Durban-bound in KwaZulu-Natal on 30 March 2025. Paramedics arrived on the scene and found that one truck had crashed into the back of a second truck, which had reportedly broken down before the accident.

Source: Briefly News