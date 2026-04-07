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Gayton McKenzie Calls for Clubs To Nominate Top Fan for World Cup Trip
Politics

Gayton McKenzie Calls for Clubs To Nominate Top Fan for World Cup Trip

by  Tebogo Mokwena
3 min read
  • Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie stirred the pot on social media when he proposed to benefit football fans
  • He discussed how top football club fans would score a trip to the United States to watch the World Cup
  • While some South Africans appreciated the initiative, others debated the proposal’s practicality and applicability

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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, budget speeches, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie wants fans to attend free World Cup games
Gayton McKenzie made a suggestion about free World Cup games that got people talking. Images: Johan Rynners/Getty Images and Eakin Howard - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, said he would meet with sponsors for an idea to award top football fans trips to the World Cup in the United States in June 2026. His remarks attracted a hive of comments from supporters and those in opposition.

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McKenzie posted on his @GaytonMcK X account on 6 April 2026. McKenzie said that clubs could nominate the best and most consistent supporter for a trip to the World Cup, which will kick off in the United States in June 2026. He said the fan must be someone who rarely misses a game and added that they would reach out to sponsors for his idea.

Gayton McKenzie wants football fans in the country to go to the World Cup for free
Gayton McKenzie believes football fans should be nominated to go to the World Cup. Image: Johan Rynners/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

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Read the tweet on X here:

South Africans debate the suggestion

Netizens weighed in on the proposal, and some discussed the possibility of Mama Joy being sponsored for a trip.

Kobayashi said:

“Mam Joy is a Bafana asset. We need her there.”

Ama Fans Wethu TV said:

“Hi, Minister. We would love to go as Ama Fans Wethu TV and interview fans at the World Cup.”

Fighter Anchor Wale Bhaknia said:

“Ntate Botha deserves the tickets. If we are being honest, he is more of a South African soccer fan than someone aligning with a certain club.”

Anthony Morema remarked:

“Mama Joy is automatically disqualified. She doesn’t have a team. Just entitlement.”

Cassiday Rangata-Jacobs said:

“Danko Minister. Fairness and equality. Also, Herman Masnaha will probably be requesting the receipts for this flight.”

Navha RSA suggested:

“Just make a lottery. No fan is more deserving than others.”

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Mama Joy sparks reactions with lighthearted photo featuring McKenzie amid ongoing issue

Name cannot be blank said:

“Let’s send the Miss South Africa participants who made it to the last 10 in the competition. This will, in turn, contribute to local tourism. It will also increase the value of the Miss SA competition. Let’s think of this as an investment opportunity.”

3 Briefly News articles about Gayton McKenzie

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"Let your husband pay" McKenzie hits out at Mama Joy over calls for free World Cup tickets

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Football World CupGayton McKenzieMama Joy
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