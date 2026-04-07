Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie stirred the pot on social media when he proposed to benefit football fans

He discussed how top football club fans would score a trip to the United States to watch the World Cup

While some South Africans appreciated the initiative, others debated the proposal’s practicality and applicability

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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, budget speeches, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Gayton McKenzie made a suggestion about free World Cup games that got people talking. Images: Johan Rynners/Getty Images and Eakin Howard - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, said he would meet with sponsors for an idea to award top football fans trips to the World Cup in the United States in June 2026. His remarks attracted a hive of comments from supporters and those in opposition.

McKenzie posted on his @GaytonMcK X account on 6 April 2026. McKenzie said that clubs could nominate the best and most consistent supporter for a trip to the World Cup, which will kick off in the United States in June 2026. He said the fan must be someone who rarely misses a game and added that they would reach out to sponsors for his idea.

Gayton McKenzie believes football fans should be nominated to go to the World Cup. Image: Johan Rynners/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Read the tweet on X here:

South Africans debate the suggestion

Netizens weighed in on the proposal, and some discussed the possibility of Mama Joy being sponsored for a trip.

Kobayashi said:

“Mam Joy is a Bafana asset. We need her there.”

Ama Fans Wethu TV said:

“Hi, Minister. We would love to go as Ama Fans Wethu TV and interview fans at the World Cup.”

Fighter Anchor Wale Bhaknia said:

“Ntate Botha deserves the tickets. If we are being honest, he is more of a South African soccer fan than someone aligning with a certain club.”

Anthony Morema remarked:

“Mama Joy is automatically disqualified. She doesn’t have a team. Just entitlement.”

Cassiday Rangata-Jacobs said:

“Danko Minister. Fairness and equality. Also, Herman Masnaha will probably be requesting the receipts for this flight.”

Navha RSA suggested:

“Just make a lottery. No fan is more deserving than others.”

Name cannot be blank said:

“Let’s send the Miss South Africa participants who made it to the last 10 in the competition. This will, in turn, contribute to local tourism. It will also increase the value of the Miss SA competition. Let’s think of this as an investment opportunity.”

3 Briefly News articles about Gayton McKenzie

McKenzie hit back against criticism from former football player Wayne Rooney, who shared negative memories of the 2010 World Cup. Rooney said that the World Cup in South Africa did not feel like a World Cup.

McKenzie filed a Parliamentary complaint against ActionSA Member of Parliament Dereleen James after tensions between the two politicians escalated. James accused McKenzie of threatening her, and in response, McKenzie filed a complaint.

Mckenzie and Mama Joy clashed for free tickets to the World Cup after Mama Joy criticised McKenzie for halting sponsored trips to superfans. She said in another tweet that she hoped President Cyril Ramaphosa would replace him with a pro-fan minister.

Source: Briefly News