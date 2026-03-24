Tensions are rising between Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie and ActionSA's Member of Parliament, Dereleen James

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture has responded to James' decision to open a case of intimidation

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on McKenzie's response to the ActionSA MP's criminal case

Gayton McKenzie filed a Parliamentary complaint against ActionSA's Dereleen James. Image: Cape Flats Stories/ Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - The drama between Gayton McKenzie and Dereleen James is heating up, leaving South Africans divided.

Tensions escalated between the pair after James took offence to comments McKenzie made in a Facebook LIVE, describing them as threatening.

The ActionSA Member of Parliament (MP) then opened a case of intimidation against the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture at the Cape Town Police Station, but McKenzie has since fired back.

What did the minister do?

Following James' claims of intimidation, the Patriotic Alliance leader formally lodged a complaint with Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests against the ActionSA MP.

In his submission, the minister said that James breached multiple provisions of the Code of Ethical Conduct. These include provisions that require members to act in accordance with the public trust, to place the public interest above personal or political interests, to maintain public confidence in Parliament, and to refrain from using derogatory language or bringing Parliament into disrepute on social media.

Dereleen James outside the police station after laying charges against Gayton McKenzie. Image: @DereleenJ/X

Source: Twitter

According to McKenzie's complaint, he accused the ActionSA MP of deliberately mischaracterising a statement he made during his Facebook LIVE, when he used the phrase, 'die pad is lank.'

"Ms James has sought to present this as a threat. It was not," a statement by the PA said.

The party's statement also addressed McKenzie's mention of his security during the live video, denying that this was a form of intimidation.

"President McKenzie did not mention his security detail as a warning, nor as a suggestion that Ms James should fear for her safety, nor as any form of implied threat. He referred to his continuous security presence for one reason only: to demonstrate the practical impossibility of the allegations being made against him," the statement explained.

South Africans react to McKenzie’s response

Social media users weighed in on McKenzie’s decision to lodge a complaint against James, sharing differing reactions to it.

@elonjohnson1639 said:

“There is no need to investigate. Just issue a statement and apologise. We have other important things than to be a country at war with itself.”

@uNongebeza stated:

“Minister, you should learn to give less time to live sessions and attend to issues that need attention. When you say ‘I have security inside and outside’, it directly means ‘I am protected, and you are not. Drug mafias will deal with you, not me, so be careful.’ Be responsible.”

@THE_POLITIKAL_1 suggested:

“Stop using gangster language like ‘Salute’. Maybe that will help you in future. Speak like a minister, not a thug.”

@Fulunem said:

“The problem starts with ministers doing Facebook LIVE videos. It goes to show just how low the status of this office has been brought to. As coloured folks, I think Ms James understood exactly what you were saying on that live broadcast.”

@BettyMzindle added:

“The ministers must respect the South African people because we have put you where you are; however, the way you act and behave, it’s like we are the ones who must beg and be belittled. We, as the people of South Africa, have the power to remove you; we are tired of your arrogance and corruption.”

@Felicialouws suggested:

“You need to act like a minister. That live was unacceptable.”

Fadiel Adams and James involved in tense exchange

Briefly News reported that a tense Parliamentary clash erupted between Fadiel Adams and Dereleen James.

During the exchange, James accused Adams of derailing the discussion as he attempted to raise a point.

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions on the heated exchange during the Ad Hoc Committee proceedings.

Source: Briefly News