Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie faces backlash over perceived threats to MP Dereleen James following a viral video on social media

James claimed that McKenzie's remarks were "thuggish behaviour" after questioning his travel expenses

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions on the video and the security issues surrounding politicians

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

McKenzie has come under fire over remarks seen as threatening towards Dereleen James. Image: Gayton Mckenzie, Dereleen James/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has come under fire over remarks seen as threatening towards ActionSA Member of Parliament Dereleen James, following the circulation of a viral video on social media.

Described the conduct as "thuggish behaviour"

In the video, McKenzie is heard referring to his constant security and repeatedly warning that "the road is long", while telling James to use his name "while it lasts". James, an MP for ActionSA, responded by questioning whether the minister was threatening her and whether he was suggesting that she did not have security. She said the remarks came after she had raised parliamentary questions about his travel expenses and questioned the presence of Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene at the home of Katiso "KT" Molefe. She described the conduct as "thuggish behaviour" and said if anything happened to her or anyone close to her, the public should remember the exchange.

In response, McKenzie denied making threats, stating that he does not threaten women and that his remarks about having full-time security were made in the context of questioning when he would have time to sell drugs. He said James's travel-related questions and the issue involving Kenny at Molefe's house were unrelated to his comment that "the road is long". He said he would deal with the matter legally sooner than she expected and accused James of spreading lies and seeking sympathy. McKenzie also alleged that his live video had been edited to suit her agenda and told her to continue using his name, adding that his response would come soon.

James described the conduct as "thuggish behaviour." Image: Dereleen James/Facebook

Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what James said.

Noko Higher Hights said:

"The video has no threat utterances or anything related to threats."

Vincent Kalala said:

"As I recall, before the President established the inquiry, he stated that he was ready to testify because he had extensive knowledge, yet we have not heard from him to date."

Leilani Mantsion said:

"There are no threats in his video."

Patrice Stoltenkamp said:

"Attention seeker on another level."

Ntokozo Mkhize said:

"I don't understand why these people have security. What are they scared of? I mean, General Mkhwanazi is moving around without security because he works for the people of this country and others; on the other hand, they see enemies everywhere. I don't understand why these people need security so much."

ActionSA MP Dereleen James fawns over Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Briefly News also reported that ActionSA Member of Parliament Dereleen James showed KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi love.

The General appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, of which James is a member.

Source: Briefly News