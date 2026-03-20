A South Carolina woman shared her unfiltered opinion after alleged reports emerged that some white South African refugees brought to the US want to return home

She questioned why American taxpayer money was spent on relocating people who are now reportedly unhappy with life in the United States

South Africans and Americans alike flooded the comments with a mix of laughter and honest perspectives on the whole situation

An American woman posing for photos. Images: @miasha.lamis

Source: Facebook

A South Carolina woman had people talking after sharing her take on the ongoing white South African refugee story. Miasha shared her opinion on 16 March 2026 after alleged reports surfaced that some of the white South African refugees are now saying they want to go back home.

In the video, Miasha said she found the whole situation frustrating, particularly because American taxpayer money was used to bring these families over in the first place. She said the story at the time stated that white South Africans were being mistreated and could not live freely in their home country. It was strange that now some of those same people are saying they preferred life back in South Africa. She made it clear, saying she had never asked for them to be brought over, and said she hoped the cost of sending them back would not fall on taxpayers again. Her delivery was blunt and direct, and it got people talking on both sides of the debate. The situation of the refugees was widely criticised.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Netizens unimpressed by the refugee story

People from all over the globe had a lot to say in the comments after watching Facebook user Miasha's interesting take:

@Ricardo Patresi said:

"I like the way you put it. European people from South Africa."

@Judith Judith wrote:

"As a South African, I'm laughing with you."

@Cherie Scott shared:

"So I'm South African. I'm white. Currently, the white population is standing at just over 2%. We face BBBEE and affirmative action, meaning getting a job is really hard. I would love a chance to make a life in a country where equality is possible."

@Stephaans Skosana said:

"There's no Klipdrift in America."

@Hysel Poona Ka Lebyane wrote:

"I knew my fellow South Africans were here."

@Lameez Simpson added:

"I know the health insurance must have been a shock for them, too."

@Andiswa Ndlazi said:

"They miss good free healthcare. And the best private healthcare in the world."

@Nkomazi Kota Joint asked:

"Where were they going lol, leaving all the fun here at home."

A woman from America is recording a vlog in her home office. Images: @miasha.lamis

Source: Facebook

More on SA refugees and the US debate

Briefly News recently reported on another Black American woman who warned white South Africans heading to the US and South Africans in the comments had a surprising reaction.

recently reported on another Black American woman who warned white South Africans heading to the US and South Africans in the comments had a surprising reaction. White South Africans living in the US and Europe began returning home in large numbers, and what that trend suggested about white genocide claims had people talking.

A Texas immigration attorney shared her thoughts on the refugee programme that fast-tracked white South Africans into the US.

Source: Briefly News