A South African man based abroad gave people an inside look at some of the go-to destinations for jobs

The man got settled in an Asian country, and he gave some insight since moving

The man shared a candid TikTok video about his experience in Korea, from the good to the bad

A man who is working abroad told people all about his observations in a clip shared on 17 March 2026. The man posted a TikTok video sharing a realistic look at Korea and how some of its facilities are run.

A South African man shared his Korea experience since moving for work. Image: @projectsaidi / TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man's TikTok video about South Korea was interesting as viewers compared it to South Africa. Online users also had a lot to see after hearing some of the interesting sides of Korea.

A South African living in Korea @projectsaidi, said Koreans have an interesting culture. Firstly, complimented their public service focusing on the transport system. He said South Africa's public transport is not at Korea's level. He talked about other perspectives, including the banking and shared some of the cracks about Korea, saying banks are open during work hours, and they are easiest to navigate if a Korean person helps. In contrast, South African banks are easy and accessible, and anyone can use them independently. His final words about Korea were:

"The banking system is whack, but that doesn't mean everything is whack."

Watch the video below:

South Africa impressed by men in Korea

People were keen to hear from the man who opened up about his Korean experience. Others with experience in Korea confirmed he was right about the banking system. Read the comments below:

South Africans were interested in Korea and how some of their services work. Image: Sesinando

Source: UGC

Letty Maps said:

"😂 I’m so glad you didn’t back down! South Africa has the BEST banking system!"

Lindy Mkhetheka🇿🇦🇲🇨 exclaimed:

"They want us to struggle😭"

YT: avatar_reso rmarked:

"In South Africa, you can even change the cellphone number on the app. I changed my email, and didn't need to go to the bank to tell them about it. I changed it myself at home in 3 seconds."

Pamelakazi Ngubane🇿🇦 shared her experience:

"Not them asking me if I have a fax machine when all I wanted was proof of account!!"

RashidaN🇿🇦🇰🇷 added:

"And they don't have sms notifications. You have to check your app for every transaction. classic one is that after midnight, you can't do any transaction."

tkmadness95 was stunned:

"If people only need to go to the bank once, then why is the bank always full?!"

Theamisskk confirmed the man's experience:

"I've only ever been inside a bank twice since I've been here. First time to apply and then to pick up my card. I have never, ever been again....and I told myself I'll never go again 😅"

godsfavorite says:

"He’s not lying because you can phone the bank and order a new card or anything. I never went into the bank much or used the app much, just called my bank and did everything via phone."

Other Briefly New stories about people abroad

Source: Briefly News