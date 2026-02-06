“A Girl Can Dream”: SA Woman Shows What She Does for R50K Salary in China
- A South African woman living in China sparked a major conversation online after sharing the perks of her international teaching career
- The video, which was shared on TikTok, documented her daily life as a kindergarten teacher earning a staggering R50K a month
- Social media users were left inspired by her success abroad, with many calling her lifestyle the ultimate goal for young professionals
A young woman in her twenties has left social media users in awe after revealing the impressive salary and fulfilling lifestyle she enjoys as a teacher in China.
The vlog was shared on TikTok by @cleodennison on January 28 2026, where it went viral as she gave followers a glimpse into her classroom and her financial freedom, as a mother to a toddler.
The clip showed the creator engaging with a class of Chinese toddlers, including her own daughter, whom she is lucky enough to have in her own classroom. The little ones were seen learning sounds through fun activities, giggling at their teacher’s charm before heading outside for a spirited singing and dance session.
Healing little souls in the classroom
Beyond the fun and games, TikTok user @cleodennison noted the professional side of the role, which includes conducting monthly meetings with parents to track the children’s progress. Fluent in Mandarin, the kindergarten homeroom teacher explained that her career allows her to earn enough to travel and study while fully enjoying her youth, a dream to many young people.
SA is inspired by the teacher’s vlog
The clip gained massive views and likes, with the comment section flooded with people who described her work as a job that heals souls. Many viewers expressed their admiration, noting that she is living the dream that many aspire to achieve. One inspired student teacher mentioned being in their fourth year of studies and expressed a strong desire to work abroad upon graduation. Others called the teacher's job and lifestyle their dream, and reminded her of how blessed she was.
User @Karabo Mmoiemang commented:
"I’m inspired ❤️I’m a 4th year Education student and really wanna teach abroad."
User @Nomfundo_S🇿🇦🇨🇳
"Exactly 👌🏾! It’s a fulfilling job too. There's so much job satisfaction."
User @Boitshoko.agi.maubane said:
"R50K you say?🤧😭 I’m getting robbed here in Japan."
User @Sebabatso (Nibothi Ndabezitha) commented:
"Teaching your own kid🥹."
User @Lindiwe Gumede added:
"A girl can dream😩."
User @Rye 🇿🇦🇨🇳 shared:
"A job that heals the soul 🥺."
User @Patience said:
"I wish to be my child’s teacher 😭."
Source: Briefly News
