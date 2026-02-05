A hilarious video surfaced online showing a domestic worker taking a break from cleaning to focus solely on the baby

The video, which was shared on TikTok, featured a light-hearted exchange where the employer ended up doing the heavy lifting

Social media users were delighted by the pair's wholesome bond and praised the employer for her hands-on approach

A domestic worker focused on preparing gem squash while her employer handled the kitchen cleaning. Image: @zandalee_smit

Source: TikTok

A domestic worker left social media users in stitches after she jokingly "demoted" her employer to cleaning duties so she could focus on the baby.

The video, which was shared on TikTok by @zandalee_smit on February 2, 2026, gained significant traction as viewers watched the humorous role reversal play out in the kitchen.

In the video, the domestic worker was seen busy preparing gem squash for the little one while her employer was deep in the kitchen cupboards. The worker humorously explained that because she was occupied with the baby’s food, she simply had no time to clean. She joked that since the "madam" wanted the cupboards spotless, she told her to do it herself.

The domestic worker teases her employer

Claiming she was now a "gogo," the domestic worker teased that she was far too tired to handle spring cleaning, much to the amusement of her boss. By the end of the clip, TikTok user @zandalee_smit proudly noted that the cupboard was finally clean, satisfying the domestic worker who remained focused on her culinary task. The clip provided a refreshing and playful dynamic between the two, proving that a little humour goes a long way in the workplace.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the boss duo’s relationship

The comment section was quickly flooded with comments from social media users who were entertained. Many viewers loved the duo's relationship and the respectful way the employer treated her staff. Some enjoyed the woman’s content and noted that she had gained followers in them. One social media user jokingly suggested that the domestic worker should actually give her boss a raise, seeing as she had successfully taken over the chores for the day.

The woman was praised by many viewers for the healthy and humorous relationship with her domestic worker. Image: @zandalee_smit

Source: TikTok

User @rainbowalias joked:

"Give madam a raise 👏🏽."

User @Pacifist_fit commented:

"Gogo is tired😂, the madam must clean"

User @bekind_100 teased:

"Gogo and madam, open the gate. I need to help with the second top shelf for cleaning 😂."

User @BekeTheBroker said:

"I love how the madam treats you ✨♥️."

User @Miss Chocolate shared:

"I clean like this with my helper because I am never satisfied 😭."

User @Ntombikayise Sibiya added:

"I give Madam 100%🙏."

