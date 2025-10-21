A South African woman travelled to Zimbabwe to visit her domestic helper’s family, sharing a heartwarming video of her struggle to learn the Shona language

The touching clip was shared on TikTok, where it gained massive views and comments from an online community that was moved by the gesture

Social media users applauded the employer for the love and respect shown to her helper, calling the effort to visit her family special and inspiring

A video showcasing a beautiful act of friendship that transcended borders, where a woman went to see her helper’s family in Zimbabwe, captured the hearts of social media users.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @mogatsahandsome, showed her bonding with her helper’s mother in Zimbabwe, and warmed the hearts of many viewers who loved the gesture.

The video shows the South African woman, TikTok user @mogatsahandsome, sitting comfortably outside the family home, receiving a humorous language lesson. The helper’s mother is seen patiently teaching her the Shona language. The domestic worker acted as a translator, relaying the Shona words and phrases into English for her employer.

The visit to Zimbabwe to meet the helper's family

It becomes clear that learning Shona is a significant struggle for the South African woman. Upon realising this difficulty, she bursts into laughter, an infectious display of humour that causes everyone present, the helper and her mother to join in the joyful moment.

SA reacts to the employer's kind gesture

The comments section was flooded with positive reactions, as many social media users applauded the South African woman for her love and respect towards her helper. Many viewers applauded the South African woman for the love and respect she demonstrated towards her helper, noting that taking the time to visit her family was an inspiring act of kindness.

This level of care for an employee was an inspiring act of kindness. Some viewers commended the Zimbabwean people for being kind and welcoming, convinced that the helper's family had made the woman feel at home. Others emphasised how special the gesture was, stating that an employer crossing the border to visit an employee's family is a kind act that should not be taken lightly.

User @Ronnie@bakwena commented:

"South Africans are loving people. The problem is that only those who speak one language 🥰."

User @niurkahairstylist shared:

"One thing about Zimbabweans is that they love visitors and treat them nicely. They care, cook and make you feel at home 🥰. Humanity, the list is endless. When leaving, they give you gifts 🥰."

User @grace mat said:

"Yoh, sisi, you have a good heart. Imagine visiting someone's family outside the country 🥺. No man, you are special🥺❤."

User @eespears added:

"I love you, madam. It shows you have a very good relationship with your helper. Tell other people who say we come from the bushes that we don't come from the bushes."

User @bevy shared:

"Boss of the year, be blessed."

User @palvinpheladi commented:

"Africa is uniting. I love this."

