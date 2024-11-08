A popular domestic worker on TikTok is back with a heartwarming video showcasing her teaching skills

In the clip, she helps a toddler develop fine motor skills by unwrapping gum while also testing his colour knowledge

The wholesome video gained over 596,000 views, with viewers praising her dedication and nurturing approach

A helper captured a kid unwrapping gum in a sweet video. Image: @mamkhomanzigraceb

Source: TikTok

Mzansi’s favourite helper has captured hearts once again! In her latest video, she is seen developing a toddler’s fine motor skills by teaching him how to unwrap lots of gum.

Fun learning experience

With a mountain of gum laid out on the floor, the helper made sure the little one had a blast while learning.

Not only was she guiding him on how to unwrap the chewy treats, but she also tossed in some colour questions. She cheered for the child like a true coach when he answered correctly.

Adorable video spreads on TikTok

The adorable clip quickly gained traction on the TikTok account @mamkhomanzigraceb, clocking thousands of views and comments.

Watch the video below:

Viewers can't get enough of her bubbly personality and knack for teaching. Some admired her bond with the tiny tot.

See some comments below:

@Buhle_el asked:

"What are you guys going to do with all that gum now? 😂❤️"

@AuntyRee stated:

"I feel like I should pay your salary, the way you are perfect for nurturing the kids. 🥰🥰🥰"

@NaikeJulia commented:

"You can tell her boss is a good heart. ❤️ You can’t have such an amazing nanny without being a good person."

@Nomaswazi posted:

"This little guy is so lucky to have you. 🥰🥰🥰"

@Yourworstenergy wrote:

"This boy will never forget you. 😂😂😂😂😂 You are funny but why open them all?"

@Fantastc_Kofi said:

"This woman is a true teacher. I respect you so much mama."

@MaungoD mentioned:

"Ma'am you are an occupational therapist. Well done."

@LorraineSlippers added:

"This family is blessed to have you."

Helper gives toddler pap eating tutorial

Source: Briefly News