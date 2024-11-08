“This Woman Is a True Teacher”: SA Amazed by Helper Developing Kid’s Fine Motor Skills in Video
- A popular domestic worker on TikTok is back with a heartwarming video showcasing her teaching skills
- In the clip, she helps a toddler develop fine motor skills by unwrapping gum while also testing his colour knowledge
- The wholesome video gained over 596,000 views, with viewers praising her dedication and nurturing approach
Mzansi’s favourite helper has captured hearts once again! In her latest video, she is seen developing a toddler’s fine motor skills by teaching him how to unwrap lots of gum.
Fun learning experience
With a mountain of gum laid out on the floor, the helper made sure the little one had a blast while learning.
Not only was she guiding him on how to unwrap the chewy treats, but she also tossed in some colour questions. She cheered for the child like a true coach when he answered correctly.
Adorable video spreads on TikTok
The adorable clip quickly gained traction on the TikTok account @mamkhomanzigraceb, clocking thousands of views and comments.
Watch the video below:
Viewers can't get enough of her bubbly personality and knack for teaching. Some admired her bond with the tiny tot.
See some comments below:
@Buhle_el asked:
"What are you guys going to do with all that gum now? 😂❤️"
@AuntyRee stated:
"I feel like I should pay your salary, the way you are perfect for nurturing the kids. 🥰🥰🥰"
@NaikeJulia commented:
"You can tell her boss is a good heart. ❤️ You can’t have such an amazing nanny without being a good person."
@Nomaswazi posted:
"This little guy is so lucky to have you. 🥰🥰🥰"
@Yourworstenergy wrote:
"This boy will never forget you. 😂😂😂😂😂 You are funny but why open them all?"
@Fantastc_Kofi said:
"This woman is a true teacher. I respect you so much mama."
@MaungoD mentioned:
"Ma'am you are an occupational therapist. Well done."
@LorraineSlippers added:
"This family is blessed to have you."
Helper gives toddler pap eating tutorial
Similarly, Briefly News reported that a Shona woman working in a home with toddlers had the online community laughing after sharing a video of a pap-eating lesson with one of the toddlers, Blake.
The lady shared the video on TikTok and it reached 1.1M views, 52K likes and almost 4K comments from amused social media users.
