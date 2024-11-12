A Mzansi woman created a buzz on social media with a video of her reflecting on 2024 resolutions

She started with five major goals, among them getting married, buying a car, and securing a house

South Africans loved how she improvised to change her goals to make them achievable before the year ends

Woman reflected on her New Year's resolutions in a TikTok video. Image: @senamile_isinamuva

Source: TikTok

Setting goals is great, but sometimes you just need to laugh at how ambitious you were!

Making goals more realistic

A South African woman @senamile_isinamuva did exactly that in a TikTok video where she reflected on her 2024 goals list.

With a car, a house, marriage, a new job and even a baby on the list, she poked fun at her ambitious dreams. She is seen tweaking her goals just to add a checkmark next to them.

Resolutions video spreads on TikTok

The funny footage gained traction on the platform, racking up over 355,000 views and 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people loved the changes. To keep her spirits up, some commenters joked about her hilarious spelling, and others cheered her on.

See a few reactions below:

@AmandaTshangela said:

"Carlenda? Marrie buscuit? Ey your problems are many sis wami. 🥺"

@Kapi.M asked:

"Manje pregnancy what happened sis wam? You can't just end the vid like that bathong."

@Ngelo wrote:

"Lol hhayi don't change them. God is faithful, kusazo kwenzeka."

@Mpaceey shared:

"Nothing on my list happened either. 😏"

@Rorisang commented:

"2023 didn't tick even one. I crossed over with the same in 2024 and in 6months my goals were achieved. Hold on, it will happen tear. 😭"

@Sgamgam added:

"Change of plans. It happens everyday. 😂😂😂 Confuse the enemy."

@God’sfavorite🔒❤️😇 shared:

"Never laughed so hard. 😂😂"

@LadieBlack30 said:

"You are so accomplished my sister. 😂😂😂😂 Not everyone can compete in a spelling bee challenge shame. Ungabanaki babe! 😅"

Celebs share their New Year’s resolutions

Briefly News also reported that for some South African stars, 2024 is a year to focus on their careers, find love and aim higher.

We spoke to some top celebrities who laid out their plans for 2024. Many said their goal is to become better and achieve more than what they did last year.

Source: Briefly News