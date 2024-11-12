A sibling chore fight on TikTok had Mzansi buzzing with excitement over a girl’s accent switch

One of the girls shifted from Xhosa to English mid-argument, showcasing impressive fluency and wit

Mzansi netizens couldn’t resist commenting on the hilarious sibling spat, and raved about the girl’s posh accent

Siblings were captured on camera arguing. Image: @sokhana_duma

Domestic squabbles between siblings can often be intense, but sometimes they are hilarious.

Siblings' verbal fight captured

In a TikTok clip shared by @sokhana_duma, a sibling argument over household chores took an entertaining twist that left Mzansi in awe.

It captured the two girls in a heated back-and-forth about chores. Mid-debate, one girl stunned viewers by seamlessly switching from Xhosa to English, showing off her smooth language skills.

Video goes TikTok viral

The video got over 1.5 million views on the platform and sparked laughs and admiration.

Watch the video below:

Many were taken by her fancy accent, and joked that it added an extra flair to the argument!

See some comments below:

@BB💕Love stated:

"I don't miss this stage at all. Yoh, little sisters are horrid, but we love them the way they are. 😭😭😭"

@AndeSokombela said:

"After that English, the other girl was supposed to surrender. 😫"

@Zee🎀 commented:

"Sasuka e Eastern Cape saya e New York in 5 minutes. 😂😂"

@NikiweJentu mentioned:

"Yho nothing could have prepared me for that accent switch. 🔥🔥🔥"

@MandlaPhewa highlighted:

"She needs to be an English teacher ngeke."

@kindness asked:

"Am I toxic to want this fight to be continued? 😭😭😂"

@HlengiweMercy wrote:

"The other girl is so me when am angry I switch to English. She is so fluent, akekho wrong. 😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰"

@MaMqadi🌸 added:

"School fees showing off, out of nowhere. 🥰"

Mom uses drastic tactic to stop sibling rivalry

In another article, Briefly News reported that sibling fights can drive any parent to the the extreme, and this TikTok mom was not playing around!

She decided to tie her squabbling daughters together with a cloth, forcing them to face each other. The girls still had their long faces in the video, clearly not amused, but mom was determined that they’d work it out.

