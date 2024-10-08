A TikTok video of Mihlali Ndamase’s little sister showing off her posh English accent has gone viral

In the clip, she acts like a married woman dealing with daily struggles while playing roleplay with her mother

Mzansi people on the platform were impressed, with many pointing out her likeness to her famous older sister

Mihlali Ndamase's sister's roleplaying had Mzansi in stitches. Image: @renenshimba

Source: TikTok

Mihlali Ndamase’s younger sister has taken TikTok by storm after showcasing her posh English accent and impressive acting chops in a trending video.

Mihlali's sister makes waves on TikTok

In the clip, she wears a wig and humorously portrays a married woman facing challenges.

Her comedic timing and flair for drama caught the attention of Mzansi, with many comparing her mannerisms and grace to that of her famous YouTuber sister.

The performance was shared on the TikTok account @renenshimba and got more than 648k views in a day.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers praise little girl's charm

TikTok users were quick to react to the video, pointing out how Mihlali’s sister inherited the same star power. Some even joked about wanting to borrow her English accent for job interviews.

See some comments below:

@TinkeyMkhize said:

"Please I need her English for work tomorrow. 🥰"

@n.zee wrote:

"Took Mihlali’s whole mannerisms. 😭😭"

@Nosdee asked:

"How old is she? She was on this earth before. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Love her sense of humour."

@#NONO joked:

"Can I borrow the English? I am going on a date this evening."

@userZoe posted:

"She is so grown haibo, I've missed her. 🥰😂🥰"

@Fransina commented:

"I think that wig is personally made for her, I don't think it's mummy's wig at all."

@denverjowa0 typed:

"The proud father laughing behind. 😂"

@MoyagaboMefane added:

"We need her on our TV screens. She is a TV star."

Source: Briefly News