A TikTok video of a woman trimming her long manicured nails after her husband’s request has sparked debate.

The nail tech shared the footage, which quickly gained over a million views in less than a week

Women in the comments had mixed reactions, with some agreeing while others firmly disagreed

A woman trimmed her nails shorter to please her husband. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @ibadan.nail.tech/TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows a woman shortening her long, perfectly manicured nails after her husband expressed disapproval.

Trimming long nails short

The video, originally posted by her nail tech @ibadan.nail.tech, shows the client’s dramatic transformation as her stylish long nails are cut down to a more practical length.

Within a week, the clip racked up over 1 million views. The nail tech, amused by the situation, captioned the video, "Her man wants it short."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users divided on partner’s influence

Viewers were quick to share their opinions, leading to a heated discussion in the comment section.

Many women felt strongly about maintaining independence over their style choices. However, some viewers understood the husband’s perspective.

See some reactions below:

@lietafaith shared:

"Mine knows if he wants them a certain way he can get them himself. He has fingers too don't he? 🙄"

@LesediMpe wrote:

"I can never allow love to do me like that. 😄🤔 Hope you charged her again for your time and another service."

@user4202379247981 mentioned:

"l will be crying during that entire process because why would you let me do long nails in the first place?"

@shickyndawonde commented:

"Mine had to get used to them because that's how I like them."

@Siwe_M2 stated:

"Ngamane kuyekwe."

@ShimmyLee33 asked:"

"Ka matsogo a mang? Nkampane go nyiwe. 🤣🤣"

@bosschic said:

"If he is paying for no problem but my money forget it."

@Sa.rahstarr18 highlighted:

"Only love can hurt like this. 😭😭😂"

Woman shows off her R200 nails

Briefly News also reported that one young lady had quite the experience with her nail tech and took to TikTok to show off the final results.

The TikTok user was not impressed with the work of her nail tech. The young lady opted for a pink colour but was left horrified.

