A content creator mom took her two kids along for her weekly grocery shopping trip to Woolworths.

The lady's therapeutic grocery vlog, filmed at the store, touched many social media users' hearts after she shared the clip online.

Social media users flooded the comment section, astonished by the food she purchased and praising her for raising such well-behaved kids.

A mom filled up a trolley at Woolies while doing her weekly food shopping. Image: @ofentse_mphuti

Source: TikTok

After sharing a vlog taken while doing her weekly grocery haul at Woolworths, a lady proved that January isn't a tough month for everyone.

The items @ofentse_mphuti bought in the clip could easily last a large family for months. The clip attracted over 700K views, 105K likes, and nearly 1.2K comments from fans who adored her shopping content.

Grocery Shopping at Woolies

The clip begins with @ofentse_mphuti leaving home with her two kids and driving to their local Woolworths store. Upon arrival, they stop by the shop's café for babyccinos for the little ones and coffee for her before proceeding to the shop. The haul included plenty of meat, fresh produce, drinks, and dry pantry essentials, filling the trolley.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi Loves the Family

The video amazed social media users, many of whom were in disbelief over the amount of food she purchased as "weekly supplies." Some dreamt of living a comfortable life like hers, while others asked her to share kids' lunchbox ideas as schools reopen.

User 2Didi commented:

"You deserve partnership with Woolworth🥰🥰."

User @portiampharoane added:

"Loved the energy of the deli lady lol she was even rapping 😍I guess she knows that she going to be on your TikTok."

User @Lovejoy Pastry said:

"Your content is so therapeutic 😌...my inner child becomes so happy. my childhood was like that at some point before divorce. all I have is just memories. thank u for sharing this mama ❤."

User @Maphiliza shared:

"It's about time Woolies recognised the good advertising you do for them❤️."

User @ONE THATO 🎀 added:

"May this life find me 💟 ..gotta bag this degree first."

User @Noke commented:

"Heyi weekly restock e kana (so much weekly restock)... mara hake makale bana ba hao baja hle (but I'm not surprised, your kids love their food)🤣🤣."

3 Briefly News shopping articles

A woman was given a free pack of viennas and her money back after Wolies charged her the regular price while it was on sale.

A Woolworths employee spotted a phone in the friend left by a lady who was taking content while shopping.

A woman showed off her non-stick cook-wear set bought at Woolworths for R2067.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News