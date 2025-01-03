A content creator tried out the latest video-capturing trend, placing her phone in the fridge to record while at one of the popular food grocery stores

The clip taken at Woolworths showed an employee's cute reaction after seeing the lady's phone in the fridge

Social media users were entertained by the interaction, praising the lady for her confidence and for sharing the video

A lady left Mzansi in stitches after sharing a video of her Woolies fridge content creation gone wrong. Image: @ma_vilakaziii

Source: TikTok

A light-hearted video of a woman attempting the viral fridge content creation technique with her sister had Mzansi in stitches. The clip captured a surprising and funny moment when an employee discovered her phone recording inside the fridge.

TikTok user @ma_vilakaziii shared the cute clip on the video streaming app, delighting viewers with humour and impulsiveness.

Content creation gone wrong

The video begins with the woman placing her cell phone in the fridge to record herself opening and grabbing items, per the new popular content creation trend. She then walks away to create a dramatic approach to the fridge shot.

Just as she prepares to walk back toward the camera, an employee spots the phone inside the fridge and, puzzled, begins asking who left it there.

Watch the funny video below:

The Woolworths employee amuses Mzansi

Social media users couldn't get enough of the hilarious encounter, with many applauding @ma_vilakaziii for staying composed and completing her content despite the interruption. The employee was also praised for his supportive reaction, calling it a wholesome addition to the video.

User @Dlamini®️commented:

"Hayi this is too much work 😂."

User @VernonKhowa shared:

"😂🤣😂🤣Content will be the death of us😅."

User @thembalethu_23 added:

"Saphush' icontent guys?" how much did you pay him, he played his part well😂."

User @MANDLANkosi joked:

"Soon shops will have a ‘No phones in the fridges and shelves’ rule 🤞🏿🤣."

User @Mpho Bessley ❤️said:

"A lot is happening 😂😂. The Woolies brother also looks confused 😂."

User @Pookie Mokoena shared:

"I love him🤣🤣🤣."

