A local lady could not believe her eyes when she saw a fruit at a local food retailer with a steep price tag at a local grocery store

The post caught the attention of many members of the online community member, who took to the lady feed to share their opinions

Many could not believe the fruit's price, while others advised people to shop elsewhere instead of complaining about the store

A TikTok user shared two imported mangoes from Woolies with a hefty price tag. Image: @charinneb

Source: TikTok

Local clothing and food retailer Woolworths found itself on people's lips after a lady shared a video of two mangoes she saw retailing for almost R100 each.

The woman shared the video on her TikTok page under her user @charinneb, which attracted 194K views, 2.5K likes, and almost 1K comments.

The lady shows off the fruits

The clip shows @charinneb holding two small mangoes in a pack and turning them around before revealing their price tag of R160. She captioned her post:

"Two Mangoes at Woolies costing this much??? Imported or not, this is just ridiculous!"

Watch the video below:

The mango prices rub Mzansi the wrong way

After seeing the video, social media users did not hesitate to share their thoughts on the lady's comment feed. Many roasted Woolies, while others said it was time to support fruit and vegetable street vendors.

User @noth said:

"Woollies is totally out of control - most of the fruit isn’t even ripe or has no taste."

User @Cathy Ann commented:

"That will rot in the store!"

User @Amir Hoosain joked:

"Woolworths is getting thru supplies from Garden of Eden 😬."

User @MaNgcobo said:

"These are imported. Local mangoes aren't going to be ready for harvest for at least another month."

User @DanieT commented:

"With that price, the mangoes must come with a passport

User @adeela_kalla

"Guys support those local vendors."

Woman urges Woolworths to be clear on price tags

In another Briefly News article, a woman shared a video explaining her confusion over the price of Woolies's sausage, which R20 marks down per kilo.

The lady saw the R109 per kilo price and assumed that each tray was retailing for that amount, not checking how many kilos her sausage was.

