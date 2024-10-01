A woman thought she was saving big when she bought boerewors from Woolies at a discounted rate of R109.99 per kilo, only to realise she did not calculate the kilos she bought

The lady saw a price on the sticker and assumed that it was the cost of the sausage, only to realise when she got home that was not the case

Social media users took to the comment section to share how that has confused them on many occasions, while others made jokes about the lady's maths

A lady was advised to check prices carefully at Woolies after buying things she thought were cheaper. Image: @nomat911

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi lady shared a video expressing her shock after realising that two boerewors on special at Woolies cost more than the price on the sticker, as that was a kilo rate.

The woman shared the clip on her TikTok account under the user handle @noma911 and received 354K views, 5K likes and 1.3K comments.

Woman shares her disappointment with the price wording

In the video shared by @noma911, she starts by sharing that she's not happy while acknowledging that she didn't read the label correctly.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She goes on to share that she saw the R20 off per kilo mark and the R109.99 per kilo price and immediately assumed that was the price without reading carefully.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps share their views on the video

After watching the video, social media users took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Many expressed that the marketing strategy was confusing, while others joked about the lady's counting skills.

User @josman494 shared:

"Woolworths and Clicks, they will continue confusing us with prices on the shelves😳."

User @magoro_o.m added:

"They do it on purpose actually marketing strategy 😭."

User @macxineduplessis detailed:

"Lol, I’m a cashier at Woolies and this always happens 😂😂."

User @aksy890 said:

"I once bought a Turkey because of this 😫😩😫 I haven’t healed."

User @iamvince_r explained:

"I understand her frustration. This has nothing to do with the meat being expensive. Rather, the expectation for customers to calculate the price or be shocked at the till. Weird market conduct🥲."

SA shocked to see Woolies R100 cake size

In another Briefly News article, Mzansi peeps were shocked after seeing a Woolies palm-sized cake going for R100.

Some internet community members were happy with the size but compared the price to the regular-sized cakes valued at around R129.99.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News