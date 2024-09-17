A lady caused a lot of brain fog on TikTok after uploading a clip of Woolworths 1kg sugar price

TikTokkers were unsure about the reaction they were supposed to give since they had no idea how much sugar was supposed to cost

They flocked to the lady's comments section to ask what the right thing to do was in the scenario of shopping for the product

A South African lady, Retshidisestsoe, shared a clip on TikTok that boggled many social media users. She filmed the price of a 1kg packet of sugar from Woolworths.

Mzansi was confused after a lady shared the price of Woolworths sugar. Image: @retshidisitsoe2

Source: TikTok

Social media users needed clarification about what reaction they should have since they were unsure of the appropriate price for the product.

SA confused about Woolworths sugar price

Woolworths is known for having an expensive range of essential products compared to other grocery stores in South Africa. The shop boggled many when they introduced a muffin-sized cake and priced it at R100, a couple of rands away from the regular-sized cake.

In a recent TikTok clip, Retshidisitsoe shared a video that caused a lot of brain fog among social media users. The lady who had been doing her grocery shopping spotted Woolworths' 1kg sugar and was concerned about its price.

The product cost R33, which captured the woman's attention. She was pretty clever in posting the clip without a caption that would hint at the appropriate reaction for social media users.

Many were left puzzled about the video's purpose and the price's revelation since they had yet to learn how much the sugar was supposed to cost.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Woolworths sugar price

Social media users were unsure of Woolworths' sugar price and flocked to the comments section to find an appropriate reaction:

@Phiwokuhle shared:

"Knowing me, I would buy it thinking it’s cheap, I have no financial discipline whatsoever."

@ncumisamfunda had bought the product:

"I bought it last week and I was like yho, so cheap then I bought it. How much is it supposed to be? I don’t get used to doing groceries, so I don’t know what’s cheap or not I buy."

@Mel_Mofokeng needed some advice:

"I'm confused because I'd buy it. Is it too cheap or expensive? Someone please explain."

Woman puts back Woolworths R100 Cake on shelf

Briefly News also reported that South Africans are currently experiencing a very crippled economic season. A woman took to her TikTok to share how she can no longer afford her cravings as she took back a cake that she craved from Woolworths.

The lady dusted many Mzansi netizens as they, too, understand the struggle of having to put. back some goodies that you promised yourself you would enjoy at home.

Source: Briefly News