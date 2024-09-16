“Struggled With Ice”: Man and Friends Fill 2 Bakkies With R16k Worth of Alcohol
- A Gauteng man shared a video of himself and his friends near two bakkies filled with bottles of alcohol
- The men bought R16 000 worth of Coronas and Savannas, not sharing the reason for their extravagant purchases
- Members of the online community headed to the comment section to show an interest in what the men had done
It's always great when friends come together and bond over something they love, sharing moments that create lasting memories. However, one group of friends took things to the extreme by filling vehicles with their favourite beverages, costing a fortune.
Bakkies of alcohol
Using the handle @vusn38 on TikTok, a man uploaded a video on the app showing how he and his friends spent R16 000 on alcohol. The Vaal friends stored the alcoholic drinks in two bakkies, with Vus noting in the comments that they 'struggled with ice."
From the video, it seems the guys bought Savannas and Coronas to quench their thirst.
The TikTokker shared in his video's caption:
"Yesterday was a jump."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi in awe of alcohol
Many South Africans were surprised to see the amount of drinks in the vehicle, with some wanting to do it themselves in the upcoming festive period.
@boitumelofela wrote in the comment section:
"You gave me an idea for my party on the 28th of September. I'm going to use my Nissan NP200."
@magarephindile said to Vus:
"I'd like to see an 'A few moments later' video, please."
@kgopotso_0921 shared with the public:
"Now, this is the kind of friends I want to hang with."
@molebo_mm wondered in the comments:
"Is the party going on for a year, with no breaks in between?"
@annitankonko told the online community:
"I seriously need to relocate. The way I just love South African music. These people know the meaning of having fun."
@kelebogilemosadi shared their thoughts with app users:
"Hardworking people deserve to enjoy their sweat."
