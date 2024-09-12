“Can’t Compete With That”: SA to Man Seeing Crush Dropped Off in Lux Whip at Res

A young man in Gauteng shared a video on TikTok of his crush getting out of a black Roll-Royce

The clip shows the multi-million rand car dropping the young lady off at a university residence before pulling away

Social media users in the comment section cracked a few jokes and shared the man wouldn't be able to compete with the driver

A young man saw his crush exit a Rolls-Royce. Images: @kflow_the_dealer

Source: TikTok

People often go to great lengths to catch their crush's eye, from flaunting new looks to making bold gestures for attention.

After seeing his crush arrive in a sleek, luxury car at a university residence, a young man would have needed to fork out millions to make an impression.

Rolling up in a Rolls Royce

Using the handle @kflow_the_dealer on TikTok, a student in Gauteng shared a short clip of a young lady he had his eyes on getting out of a black Rolls-Royce, a vehicle that usually costs millions.

The gentleman wrote in his post:

"Seeing your crush get dropped off at res."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to swanky car

Social media users poured into the comment section in their hundreds to share their thoughts on the luxury car they saw on their screens.

@minenhle127 laughed and shared their question in the comments:

"Isn't that an Uber?"

@amandamabuza found humour in the post, saying:

"It's you praising the car and still getting stressed about your crush."

@bran2ww said to the online community:

"See how the Audi waited as a sign of respect? Money talks."

@real.bobby.t.bobb said to the young man:

"You can't compete with that. I know that pain."

@cloudy.creations1 jokingly wrote to the guy:

"At least she's your crush. What about if she was your girlfriend? What do you do?"

@ubabaakasebenzi noted in the comments:

"Ah, there's no recovering from this."

A sad @leonwaba asked people online:

"How are we supposed to compete with such?"

Luxurious cars pick girls up at res

