Three luxurious cars were captured in a TikTok video outside a university residence in Gauteng

The content creator said these are the types of vehicles that pick up female students from the res

The online community reacted to the video, with many amazed by the cars and some saying they had seen them before

A TikTok user showed off the types of luxurious cars that pick up girls from res. Images: @dims_on_triple/ TikTok, @Tramino/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A TikTok user uploaded a video of the type of cars that pick up girls at university residences.

In the clip uploaded on TikTok by @dims_on_triple, three luxurious cars can be seen showing off in front of the residence.

The vehicles are one of a kind, from their model to their colour - they are show-stopping. The Opel Mastag, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW were all rocking emerald blue.

Stunning cars pick up girls at university res

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers are amazed by the luxurious cars

The video garnered over 800k views, with many online users stunned by the cars and sharing all kinds of theories about these kinds of cars picking girls from student residences.

@Catalëÿa commented:

"It's all nice until you get sacrificed ...I got trust issues with monied people."

@Nhlamu asked:

"These kids haven’t heard of 'hummer man' neh?"

@CJ looked at the future:

"Don’t worry I’ll buy me and my bestie our own pink porches Let’s chow books for now ❤️."

@Mod_The_Food_Gent1 saw the cars before:

"These three cars have clearly been doing a tour, just the other day they were in Rustenburg, and for some odd reason they are always together."

@user4546931838027 felt envious:

"I want to be the girl picked up."

@Chosen shared:

"I lived in a commune with 9 other girls and gents used to come with fancy cars to take us out. I am glad I was never payment for the drinks and food."

@Celeste said:

"I'm coming there."

A student arrives on campus in a R2 million ride

In another story, Briefly News reported about a first-year student who arrived at Wits University in a R2 million luxury car.

A video clip shared by @champagne_ilembe on TikTik shows a pupil pulling up at the orientation with a black luxury car that left many students on campus breathless. The post left many social media users in disbelief, with many taking to the comments as they shared their thoughts on the matter while others asked the content creator who the student was being dropped off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News