One student perplexed many learners at Witwatersrand University after the pupil pulled up with a luxury car

In the TikTok video, the content creator revealed that the learner in question was a first-year student who had an orientation

People flocked to the comments asking who the person in the vehicle being dropped off was

A first-year student startled pupils after the learner rocked up on the first day of uni with an R2 million car.

A student pulled up at Wits University in a luxury car and shared a TikTok video. Image: Xavier Lorenzo/Getty Image/@champagne_ilembe/TikTok

First-year pupil arrives in a fancy car

Back-to-school season is in full swing for all learners. Many are excited to return to their daily routines, while others are excited about changing their environment, which was just the case for this youngster. A video clip shared by @champagne_ilembe on TikTik shows a pupil pulling up at the orientation with a black luxury car that left many students on campus breathless.

People watch in shock as the pupil gets dropped by in the fancy vehicle. Taking to TikTok, @champagne_ilembe captioned his post saying:

"Ngaze ngahalela ukuba nguwe." Meaning ( I want to confess that it's you).

Netizens reacts to the TikTok video

The post left many social media users in disbelief, with many taking to the comments as they shared their thoughts on the matter while others asked the content creator who the student was being dropped off.

Masego said:

"This is varsity baba a first year will be driving your father’s dream car."

DisnormalBoy wrote:

"Some first years be driving our parent’s dream cars a car my Dad wishes to own that time we share a desk."

Phillication commended:

"That’s varsity for you, unfortunately you will write the same exam with someone driving your imaginary dream car. Welcome."

User9167706723141 simply said:

"Life is not for the weak shem."

Mrs C S was not surprised at all, adding:

"Witts that’s expected though,,, normal actually."

Peeps in disbelief, student pulls up to campus in Lamborghini

Briefly News previously reported that a Lamborghini Huracan was spotted on the University of Cape Town's upper campus.

According to a video posted on TikTok by @lhelhe.3, the caption says a student is driving the R4.5 million supercar. The 20-second-long clip shows the car moving about 10 metres before coming to a halt.

