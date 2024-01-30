A woman's brave drive through pouring rain to buy skopo for her boyfriend was a hot online topic

When she returned home, she served him the mouthwatering meal like a king as shown in a TikTok video

Netizens debated the risks of driving in the rain but some praised the woman's dedication to making her partner feel special

A woman's romantic gesture sparked a debate on TikTok. Image: @strawberriess.and.voss

Source: TikTok

It appears Ekurhuleni mjolo hits different. A TikTok video shows one woman's determination as she navigates stormy weather just to find some skopo for her boyfriend.

Feast fit for royalty

The romantic gesture doesn't stop at the daring drive. Back home, the woman got on her knees and served the purchased skopo, pap and steaming broth soup like a royal feast.

Mzansi intrigued by skopo video

The thoughtful gesture posted by @strawberriess.and.voss grabbed Mzansi's attention. Within a day the video had 285,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Debates and admiration

Comments poured in as netizens shared their thoughts. Many were amazed at the woman's dedication. Others raised concerns about the risks of driving in such weather.

Some men in the comments said the boyfriend is incredibly lucky to have a woman willing to go the extra mile.

@senzo84 said:

"Skopo is the sheep head meat the cow one we call it inyama yentloko."

@rastyger asked:

"How do you get a woman to love you to this extent?"

@SirMoshe158 stated:

"Why not wait until the rain stops?"

@kgm34353 posted:

"No guys mina my problem here is that the man let her drive in this weather alone. Mina never."

@mzwaimgwabi commented:

"Ladies during the campaigning years are very sweet. Don’t be fooled, gents."

@zinchminch wrote:

"Guys, I found the video that demonstrates why I'm single. This is why. "

@tumelo4710 noted:

"That is one lucky guy."

@kss_syneryy added:

"Just know that your man has the best girlfriend ever."

Boyfriend’s food prank frustrates girlfriend

A dude decided to play a hilarious food prank on his girlfriend and, of course, shared the adorable video on his TikTok.

In the video, we see the girlfriend's reaction when presented with a meal of bananas and a bottle of water, compared to the glorious takeout feast from Galito's.

Source: Briefly News