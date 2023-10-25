A man's uncle is extremely determined not to pay his way while using South African national roads

Many people are in stitches over a TikTok video showing how he avoids paying tolls, which is illegal

The daring video got lots of attention from online users; some can relate but others are mortified

Tollgate fees can be high and one man was determined to save money. A TikTok video shows when this TikTokker's uncle made a plan about how he would get past the tollgate for free.

A TikTok video shows a man's uncle who sped up behind a Quantum taxi so that he could go through a tollgate without paying. Image: TiKTok/ @tebzajojo/ Getty Images/ Moonstone Images

Online users were fascinated by the video of the driver using a Quantum taxi to break the law, and the clip got over 8K likes. Hundreds of comments people are amazed by the man's brazen plan.

Man escapes tollgate fees

@tebzajojo posted a video showing the moment his uncle zoomed past the tollgate. In the video, he drives closely behind a Quantum Toyota taxi and then shoots through at the same time as the transport vehicle.

Watch the clip below:

SA can relate to daring driver's plan

Many people commented, saying the man may be brave for pulling off his illegal stunt but he'll still get caught later. Others commented that they've done similar things at tollgates.

Thikhathali_M said:

"Your uncle is me and I am your uncle."

Faith Mdaka wrote:

"I do that too."

rabsRM added:

"Only can do this when it ain't busy, during the festive season or peak holidays can't do such as there are lots of roadblocks."

nonkululeko414 speculated:

"He probably has a tag that gets scanned as he approaches the boom gate and then he gets billed every month."

tkilaar, the creator said:

"Nope, he doesn’t."

dawn was amused:

"My ex did this."

Valentia guessed:

"It gets billed back to him, you can never ditch it."

thasi admitted:

"I have always wondered if some people this."

Risky drivers go TikTok-viral

Many videos showing daring drivers on the road go viral. An impatient truck driver T-boned a Toyota to move it out of his way.

