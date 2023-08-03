A Mpumalanga criminal's plan to rob a CBD restaurant ended in embarrassing disappointment

The man tried to hold up the restaurant using a toy gun but failed to convince the staff

The 32-year-old man is expected to appear in the eMalahleni Magistrate's court to face attempted robbery charges

EMALAHLENI - A robber's poorly thought-out plan to rob an eMalahleni (formerly called Witbank) restaurant has landed him behind bars.

A Mpumalanga man was arrested for trying to rob an eMalahleni restaurant with a toy gun. Image: Songsak rohprasit & Jub Rubjob

Source: Getty Images

The 32-year-old man strutted into the central business district (CBD) restaurant on Tuesday evening, 1 August pretending to be a customer. The man pulled out an object resembling a firearm which was actually a toy gun, slammed it on the counter and demanded money, Witbank News reported.

eMalahleni CBD staff unconvinced by robbery attempt

Unconvinced by the robbery attempt, the restaurant staff pressed a panic button. A call for help was also made from the nearby supermarket.

Realising his plan was falling apart, the robber fired to flee the restaurant without his loot but was apprehended by private security officers from the CSC Tactical Security company who were patrolling the area.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the man was searched and found in possession of the toy gun.

The 32-year-old was arrested and is expected to appear in the eMalahleni Magistrate's Court to face charges of attempted business robbery on Thursday, 3 August, IOL reported.

