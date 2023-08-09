A petty disagreement at an Engen garage in Pietermaritzburg ended in the senseless shooting of a cashier

An armed customer was too impatient to wait for his food to be prepared and decided to settle the dispute with the use of force

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her arm but thankfully survived the incident after receiving medical treatment in the hospital

PIETERMARITZBURG - A cashier at a Pietermaritzburg fast food joint was shot and injured after a disgruntled customer took an argument too far.

A Pietermaritzburg cashier was shot after an impatient customer refused to wait for his food to be prepared. Image: jeffbergen & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The man was allegedly displeased with how long it would take for his order to be prepared and took his frustrations out on the unsuspecting women.

The incident happened at an Engen garage on Boshoff Street after 11 pm on Monday, 7 August, IOL reported.

Fast food shooting caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the man pulling up in front of the shop’s entrance in a luxury car. Before entering the fast food place, the man can be seen putting a gun in the back of his pants and covering it with his jacket.

The customer approached the counter, where the cashier was serving another man. A heated argument ensues between the armed man, the other customer and the cashier.

The man with the gun suddenly hit the other man, who immediately fled from the counter after he was assaulted. The armed man turned back to the cash and continued the argument until the cashier ultimately gave the customer his money back.

As the unsuspecting cashier turned her back and withdrew from the car counter, the disgruntled customer pulled out his gun and shot the woman.

Pietermaritzburg cashier rushed to hospital for medical treatment

The woman thankfully only suffered a bullet wound to the arm and was rushed to hospital, where she received medical treatment.

The police tracked down the 43-year-old man responsible for the senseless shooting and arrested him on Tuesday morning, 8 August. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday, 10 August, The Citizen reported.

South African condemn the Pietermaritzburg fast foot shooting

Below are some comments:

Veresh Singh said:

"If justice prevails in this country and stands up for victims and not criminals. Then he will be thought a lesson on how to wait for food in prison."

John Snow remarked:

"Guy went in for fast food, expecting"instant food"... He must have been very hangry."

June Cameron comdemmed:

"What a sick world we live in."

Automan Madlala criticised:

"People are going mad, shooting someone because of a meal."

Zeb Jangili asked:

"There are lots of cowards in SA, especially in KZN, the Western Cape and Gauteng. Why use a gun for a small argument?"

Crystelle Manikum commented:

"Trigger happy idiots!"

Source: Briefly News