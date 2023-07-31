Seven Gauteng police officers have been arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)

The officers are accused of robbing and terrorising LM Café staff members in Ekhurhuleni

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has vowed to take a zero-tolerance approach to corruption within its ranks

JOHANNESBURG - Seven Gauteng police officers are expected in the dock on Monday, 31 July, after they were arrested for robbery and assault.

Source: Getty Images

Gauteng cops rob cafe of more than R200k

According to IOL, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) arrested the police officers on Friday, 28 July, after they handed themselves in at the Benoni Police Station.

The seven cops reportedly terrorised the managers and staff members at LM Café in Nigel, Ekurhuleni.

Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said they vandalised some of the cafe's property and robbed the shop of more than R250 000. The officers allegedly also stole 150 boxes of cigarettes.

They face charges of aggravated robbery, assault and malicious property damage.

South African Police Service vows to get rid of corrupt officers

Responding to the alleged crimes committed by the seven police officers, National Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the SAPS is taking a zero-tolerance approach to corruption within the police force.

Mathe said that when corruption is suspected, they handle it swiftly using internal prescripts, reports News24.

"It is quite disturbing and concerning, but it gives us an opportunity to rid our organisation of bad apples," Mathe said.

