The Randburg Magistrate's Court has postponed the bail ruling of the eight VIP Protection officers accused of assault

The officers have been in court all week after being arrested for assaulting motorists on the N1 in Johannesburg

The officers were assigned to protect Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the time of the assault

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile's infamous Presidential Protection Service officers will have to wait a while to learn their fate.

The bail ruling of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's Presidental Protection Services officers has been postponed until Tuesday, 1 August. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter & stock photo/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The suspended officers will have to spend a little more time behind bars after the Randburg Magistrate's Court postponed the cops' bail ruling to Tuesday, 1 August.

VIP Protection cops face charges in Randburg Magistrate's Court

The eight SAPS officers have been charged with the brutal highway assault in which three civilians were pulled out of a VW Polo and severely beaten, The Citizen reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The men face charges of assault with intent of grievous bodily harm, pointing a firearm and malicious damage to property.

South Africans were outraged when the video of the assault went viral online and called for immediate accountability. The officers spent the week of court appearances trying to plead their case and prove that they did nothing wrong during the assault.

Fresh allegations of witness intimidation emerged this week. It has been alleged that a threatening message was sent to a state witness.

The message claimed that the witness had made enemies by sharing the video of the assault with the media, eNCA reported.

SA wants the court to make examples out of the officers

Below are some comments:

Gradi Mkg cautioned:

"This is a life lesson: small mistakes can bring sorrow in your life."

Kabelo Tjie demanded:

"Give them no bail... They need to understand that they are not above the law. Whether they are protecting Ramaphosa or anyone else."

Ntobeko Zulu said:

"Give that highway cameraman a beer."

Mbambadzeni Michael Rathogwa encouraged:

"They don't deserve bail. Come on, NPA, I trust u guys fight with everything you have."

Erna Eygel stated:

"Don't know who is more dangerous - gang members of members of the police force."

Neo Karabo Moloto claimed:

"They are flight risks just like Bushiri."

ANC rushes to protect Deputy President Paul Mashatile, claims he shouldn’t be held accountable for N1 assault

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress (ANC) has run to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's defence as criticism is mounting over the N1 assault.

The eight Presidential Protection Services officers accused of assaulting motorists on the N1 highway earlier in July have been arrested and charged. Calls have also increased for the deputy president to face the consequences of the incident.

The suspended officers appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 24 July, where one of the accused revealed that Mashatile was in the convoy at the time of the assault, Daily Maverick reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News